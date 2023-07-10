'Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar.' The first Barbie reviews are here.

On Monday, the Barbie movie premiered in Los Angeles and already, first reactions from media critics have started circulating.

The pink carpet was rolled out and A-listers pulled out their best pink gowns.

Directed and made by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also includes Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and John Cena.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, 2023. Image: Warner Bros.

Barbie has already received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics who saw an LA screening attended by stars like Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa.

ScreenRant writer Joseph Deckelmeier called the film "funny, bombastic and very smart", adding "Greta Gerwig aims for the fences and hits a home run."

Katcy Stephan, Variety's social media editor, said Barbie is nothing short of "perfection".

"Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp," Stephan wrote.

"The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff praised Barbie but did critique the lack of screen time for other important characters.

"I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular, the costume and production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life," Nemiroff wrote.

"As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest," they continued.

"Overall, #Barbie isn’t the home run I was hoping for, or that I think it needs to be given the topics it’s tackling, but it’s still a well-made, bold film with a VERY strong voice and vision, one that often made me think, HOW does this movie exist? And that right there is almost always a quality in a film that will win me over."

ComicBook.com writer Jamie Jirak said it is their "favourite film of the year”.

She wrote: "Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!"

These are just some of the early reviews, but... now we're even more excited than ever!

Feature Image: Warner Bros.