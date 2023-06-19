Life in plastic certainly seems fantastic, as Margot Robbie has given Architectural Digest readers a sneak peek into the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Fans of Architectural Digest will know that getting the opportunity to do a house tour for the magazine is the pinnacle that any celeb can reach. YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain did it last year and made us all terribly jealous that this 22-year-old has better taste than any of us. And just last month, RuPaul got the chance to do a tour of the drag superstar's bonkers home.

It made perfect sense that on the promo trail for Barbie, which is released later this month of 20 July, that the famed house that many young girls admired (and in my case, could never possibly afford) would get the AD treatment.

So what did we learn from the tour? Let's recap it all now, shall we? We shall!

Watch some highlights from the video before we break it down scene-by-scene. Post continues after video.

Margot opens the pink Barbie doors and I'm not going to lie, I thought she would be pretending to be Barbie for the whole video, but alas, it's Margot Robbie.

What the pink hell??

In fact, I thought the entire video would be in Barbie's world but instead this is more of a behind-the-scene tour.

Writer and director Greta Gerwig speaks about building Barbie's Dreamhouse. "I can't even tell you the meetings we've had about pink," she said.

Think pink! Image: Architectural Digest.

She notes that even Barbie's version of white is actually "the palest pink".

We are reminded that this movie is super meta as it's cast Margot's doppelgänger and Sex Education star, Emma Mackey. I will never be convinced that these are different people.

I'm seeing double. Image: Architectural Digest.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Ken appears to say something mildly confusing.

In a brief interview, Ryan Gosling reflects on the Dreamhouse, telling AD that "Walking into these environments and feeling the artistry and the playfulness, it was just so exciting."

I'm sorry but I can't take anyone seriously wearing a pink neckerchief and floral tasselled shirt.

It's giving yee-haw realness. Image: Architectural Digest.

Margot said she was surprised by the amount of monkeys around the set. After some quick googling, it appears this could be a callback to the National Geographic Barbie, a Barbie literally no one on earth remembers.

We love an obscure self-referential moment that not a single person asked for.

Just monkeying around. Image: Architectural Digest.

Margot says her favourite part of the entire Dreamhouse is the slide into the pool. And because this is Barbie's fantastical world, she can (of course) walk on the water.

Okay, it's not actually a biblical moment, as Margot clarifies, "There is no water in Barbie land, there is no fire, there are no elements."

What can't Barbie do?? Image: Architectural Digest.

Margot heads into Barbie's kitchen and we cop a look at the food. Most of the food items are simply painted on surfaces, but inside the fridge, there are a few 3D options.

Note that the milk listed is: cow, nut, hemp and quinoa.

Melbourne hipsters are shaking. Image: Architectural Digest.

Now on to Barbie's wardrobe. Robbie said they were inspired by Clueless to create a clothing spread that would do Cher Horowitz proud.

Each day, Barbie's fresh wardrobe is waiting for her inside the plastic doors, she does a spin and she's dressed, and then her wardrobe is immediately refreshed for the next day.

I'm buggin'! Image: Architectural Digest.

Hey now! Listen to this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





On to Barbie's bathroom, she uses a comically large toothbrush that she doesn't actually brush with. She then has a shower but there's no water so she simply stands under the shower head imitating washing herself.

Go girl, give us nothing! Image: Architectural Digest.

At night, Barbie goes to her bedroom to read Moby Barbie (aka Moby Dick for the non-plastic fantastic) before falling asleep and waking up to perfectly pressed pyjamas and runway-ready hair. Must be nice!

She's having a whale of a time. Image: Architectural Digest.

The video ends with Barbie floating down from her bedroom to start a new day, she checks her post box and we discover that the letters she receives are written in gibberish.

Margot says this is to replicate children's handwriting as "kids kind of write endless amounts of nothing."

Harsh but fair! I'm kind of obsessed with how dark this video got towards the end. This movie can't come quickly enough!

You can watch the full seven-minute Barbie Dreamhouse tour here.

Feature image: Architectural Digest + Mamamia.