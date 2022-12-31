American TV icon Barbara Walters has died aged 93.

Legendary US journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died, aged 93.

A representative for the reporter told People, "She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.

"She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walters was born on September 25, 1929 and grew up in New York.

Her career was kick-started in 1961 when she began as a writer and researcher for NBC's Today show. After climbing the ranks, her career propelled into TV as a weather and feature assignment reporter-at-large - but eventually, she would land the role as the show's first female co-host.

She worked beside fellow legends including Hugh Downs and Frank McGee.

Barbara Walters, 1976. Image: Getty.

After leaving NBC in 1976, Walters joined the ABC Evening News as a co-anchor and three years later joined the news feature program 20/20 three years later.

Her poise and natural persistence allowed her to sit down with some of the world's most famous celebrities and political leaders including Vladimir Putin, Richard Nixon, Michael Jackson and Monica Lewinsky.

Monica Lewinsky and Barbara Walters, 1999. Image: ABC.

Whilst she interviewed some of the world's biggest names, her own name was becoming just as well-known.

In 1997, Walters created her daytime talk show, The View. She often appeared as a co-host until retiring from the program in 2014.

Her universally-adored year-end Most Fascinating People special aired on ABC annually from 1993 to 2015.

Among Walter's many accolades include three Emmy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Lifetime Achievement Awards from the New York Women's Agenda and the News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The iconic journalist was outspoken about her fight against sexism in her illustrious career.

"The so-called hard news; a woman couldn't do it. The audience wouldn't accept her voice," Walters recalled in a 2015 Oprah's Master Class clip. "She couldn't go into the war zones, she couldn't ask the tough questions."

But Walters fought back tirelessly.

"Some people admired it. Others said, 'She's rude,'" Walters said. "On the one hand, it made me more valuable; on the other hand, I got the reputation as being a pushy cookie. 'There goes that pushy cookie.'"

Walters was married to Merv Adelson - her third husband - until 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Danforth, with ex-husband Lee Guber.

