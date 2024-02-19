The biggest moments from the BAFTAs, including a big upset for Barbie.

It's BAFTAs time, baby! How has a year passed since the iconic 2023 ceremony?!

For the chronically online among us, this was the unforgettable moment last year when Ariana DeBose blessed us with a rap where she simply listed various nominated actresses and rhymed random words with their names.

“Angela Bassett did the thing,” was one line that resonated most with online commenters. And a legend was born.

Sadly, the 77th British Academy Film Awards didn't feature a follow-up rap from DeBose (hey organisers, I have notes!!), but it was still a lot of fun... although maybe not if you're a fan of Barbie.

Despite not winning any awards, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were both in attendance.

The BAFTAs is one of the big award shows that commonly informs who dominates at the Academy Awards — so we're eagerly taking notes ahead of the 2024 Oscars.

We've rounded up the highlights from British films night of nights.

Margot Robbie continued her Barbie bonanza on the red carpet.

It's giving evening Barbie! Margot Robbie stuck to her commitment to recreate the iconic doll's looks on every red carpet and she didn't disappoint.

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Image: Getty.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal stole the show (and our hearts).

The stars of All of Us Strangers walked the red carpet together, making a bold black and red pairing. Delightful.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Image: Getty.

David Tennant's opening monologue brought some solid lols.

Doctor Who himself, David Tennant, hosted the 2024 BAFTAs which began with a sketch featuring Michael Sheen, Dame Judi Dench and a dog. Perfect, no notes.

On stage, Tennant delivered a mixed bag of a monologue — some jokes didn't quite hit while others hit hard.

One line that prompted the biggest response from the crowd was a joke where the host got political. "Poor Things: when a child’s brain is put in an adult's body, and later this year, one of those might actually be elected president," he joked.

Tennant delivered the perfect ending to the evening, as after the final award he simply told the crowd, "Come on Barbie, let’s go party."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor understood the assignment.

The most random song to have a resurgence thanks to Saltburn, Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor' got the moment it deserved with an iconic performance over 20 years after the track was first released.

And a special shout-out to Saltburn star Barry Keoghan who blew Sophie a cheeky kiss as he watched in the audience. I'm blushing!

Da'vine Joy Randolph started her winner's speech by thirsting over presenter Chiwetel Ejiofor (she's only human).

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the category for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Before she began her speech, she couldn't help getting distracted by the man giving her the BAFTA: British actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"You are so handsome!" she told him. "I was really hoping you were going to be here and ooft."

Watch the hilarious moment here. Post continues after video.

After recovering from her momentary thirst, she became emotional when speaking about her co-star Paul Giamatti.

"Paul Giamatti, oh gosh, I cry every time I say your name!" she said. "You represent everything that is true and good about this craft. Your generosity, curiosity and rigour inspired me every day on that film. I'm proud to call you a friend and thank you for never wavering."

She went on to open up about her role as Mary in The Holdovers. "Mary is so much bigger than me. She showed us all what is possible when we look behind the differences," she said.

"Telling her story is a responsibility that I cannot lightly and this award is a beautiful reminder of how her story has rippled through the world. Thank you so much."

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham sang a beautiful rendition of 'Time After Time'.

As part of the In Memoriam segment, Hannah Waddingham performed a spine-tingling stripped-back rendition of Cyndi Lauper's most beloved ballad.

Fans did note that Matthew Perry was curiously omitted from the list, sparking outrage from people on X (formerly Twitter).

Hugh Grant worked the Oompa Loompa song into his speech.

Never one to miss an opportunity to get weird, Hugh Grant spent part of his presenter's speech breaking into song. "Oompa loompa doompety dee, now the Best Director category," he crooned.

The actor is currently starring in Wonka as (you guessed it) an Oompa Loompa.

Michael J Fox received a standing ovation.

Movie icon and Back To The Future star Michael J Fox made a surprise appearance to present the night's biggest award.

Fox, who is living with Parkinson's disease, gave out the BAFTA for Best Film after being wheeled onstage in a wheelchair to rapturous applause and a standing ovation from his peers sitting in the audience.

"Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do," Fox said.

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day. It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life."

Fox rarely makes public appearances since being diagnosed in the 1990s. Still: A Michael J Fox Movie was nominated for Best Documentary but was pipped at the post by 20 Days In Mariupol.

Michael J Fox presents the Best Film Award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Image: Getty.

Emma Stone won for Poor Things and said she was grateful for 'punch a baby' line.

Emma Stone seized the chance during her Leading Actress winning speech for Poor Things to call attention to the film's most rogue line. While thanking the screenwriter Tony McNamara, Stone said "Tony, thank you for the line 'I must go punch that baby.' It was life-changing for me," the actress joked.

The line happened in a Portugal scene as Emma's character Bella Baxter is forced to eat at a fancy restaurant. "Why keep it in my mouth if it is revolting?" she asks, as a child loudly cries in the background. "I must go punch that baby!"

Cillian Murphy thanked his 'Oppenhomies' in his winning speech.

Cillian Murphy proved himself to be a bit of a joker while accepting his BAFTA for Leading Actor.

Murphy thanked the film’s director Christopher Nolan before shouting out his co-stars. "I want to thank my fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies and, in fact, all of you in the room," he said.

"I know it’s a cliché to say I’m in awe of you, but I genuinely am in awe."

Cillian Murphy accepts the Leading Actor award for Oppenheimer. Image: Getty.

Oppenheimer cleaned up in most categories.

Christopher Nolan finally won his first BAFTA award — and the wins didn't stop.

Oppenheimer won seven BAFTAs, including the night's biggest honours for Best Picture, Best Director, Leading Actor and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Another film that dominated was Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things which picked up five gongs for Leading Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair, and Best Visual Effects.

A dark horse proved to be Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest which took home three awards for Best Sound, Outstanding British Film and Best Film Not In The English Language.

Barbie walked away empty-handed.

Despite copping four nominations, Barbie did not win a single award at the BAFTAs. This included nominations for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

This doesn't put Barbie in the best position for the Oscars, which typically reflects the people and films honours by Britain's equivalent awards ceremony.

It was also disappointing that Killers of the Flower Moon went home empty-handed with the emotionally-loaded Native American story missing out on all nine of its BAFTA nominations.

There are simply too many sensational movies in the running!!

Feature image: Getty.