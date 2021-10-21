"The men are dwindling." All the best reactions to The Bachelorette photoshoot episode.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

After months of (im)patiently waiting, Australia got its first look at the new bachelorette Brooke Blurton on Wednesday, and it was everything we could have asked for.

And the second episode most certainly didn’t disappoint either.

Watch: The Bachelorette 2021 trailer. Post continues below video.

From an iconic photoshoot to a mid-air abseiling picnic and the continuing tension between Konrad and Jess over that love seat, we have plenty to talk about.

Bachie fans get ready, because we have rounded up the best/funniest/most wholesome reactions for you right here.

The Spill: The One Question That Broke New Bachelorette Brooke Blurton. Post continues after audio.

We cannot wait for more when The Bachelorette continues next Wednesday.

Feature image: Channel 10/Twitter.