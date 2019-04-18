STOP IT. The Bachelor's Tenille just dropped her own bombshell about Honey Badger.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we saw a preview promising the arrival of another woman who appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor: Tenille Favros.

The 26-year-old, who chose to leave midway through the season, saying she couldn’t see herself falling in love in the bizarre environment of reality TV (no… sh*t), appears to stir some drama soon after arriving in paradise.

But in an interview on Thursday morning with Coffs Coast’s 105.5’s A.B and Ben, it was her comments about a particular conversation with Nick Cummins that attracted attention.

After the hosts joked about how Tenille “ghosted” The Bachelor, she said, “pretty much”.

“I mean, I guess the conversation I had with him the night I left, I don’t want to say I knew that was going to happen, but I felt like he was very on par with me in that we weren’t going to find love in that environment,” she said.

PAUSE.

A.B. jumped in to clarify: “Do you mean like as in, similar to Brooke’s sentiments… that he wasn’t going to be with anyone?”

“Look, I still kind of hoped that he was,” Tenille said.

“But in that conversation with him that night, I just sort of said, look, in this time frame that we’ve got here, I was in there for seven weeks and I’d spent minimal time with him really in the scheme of things, I just said I don’t think I’m going to fall in love in here, and he just looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘I agree with you’.”

Sorry.

‘I agree with you.’

Essentially, it sounds like he made it fairly clear to Tenille that he wasn’t going to choose anyone, weeks before he had the conversation with fan-favourite Brooke.

During the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Brooke shared why she left the show early.

Speaking to her fellow Bachelor contestants, Brooke explained she walked out after Nick told her he wasn’t going to choose anyone in the finale.

“My decision for leaving wasn’t exactly how it came about,” she said. “I feel like there’s probably something I should tell you girls.”

“My last date with Nick we were on like a motorbike. I definitely thought there was chemistry there and we felt something good and I thought maybe I would be that girl at the end.”

The social worker explained the Honey Badger stopped the cameras and smothered his microphone so he could warn her about his decision. He also asked her not to tell anyone.

“He told me not to tell anyone and I’ve protected him for that reason,” she said. “He pretty much just broke my heart and made me feel like I had to keep it a secret.”

“I couldn’t tell the other girls and I thought that was really sh*t. I don’t regret the decision to leave, I don’t want to be with someone who’s not committed. I’m not going to waste my time.”

Brooke also told Osher at the start of the show that Nick contacted her “a lot” after the show. When Osher asked her what she thought he was after she replied, “I have no idea. I hope he’s not here Osher, I swear to God.”

All we want is for Honey Badger to arrive and have to explain himself on national television.

Bachelor in Paradise airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.