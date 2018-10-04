UM. WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! Twitter reacts to the craziest Bachelor finale in history.

UM.

We can’t really process this right now.

Nick Cummins just walked down the beach in New Caledonia, off our screens and into the distance… solo.

With no one.

He picked NO ONE.

As in, the man just went on a reality TV show to meet a woman “to spend the rest of his life with”, but when it came down to the final two decided HE WASN’T READY FOR A RELATIONSHIP.

Frankly, we are shocked, upset, a little mad, and we want to go and have a drink with Britt and Sophie because their friendship is the purest thing in our lives right now.

And Twitter feels the same.

Ranging from viewers furious for having their time wasted for eight weeks, people championing Brooke for leaving, a few odd comments about Nick’s hair in the humidity… and a couple coaxing the infamous bad Bachie Blake to come out of hiding, the internet had A LOT to say about tonight’s episode.

One being former Bachelor contestant Georgia Love, who posted:

“I mean I don’t know if anything’s changed since my time but it was certainly a requirement two years ago that the Bachelor or Bachelorette be ready to find someone to settle down with. That’s kind of…the point??”

UM, YEAH.

Here are the very best reactions of the night:

We need to rest. This has been a big night for us.

…Who’s in for The Bachelorette next Wednesday?