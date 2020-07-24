To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Down your mango daiquiris quick, pals. It's almost time to hide away our floral shirts and swimsuits, because we're soon leaving Paradise for a brand new Bachelor.

Channel 10 have announced the 2020 season of The Bachelor, starring Survivor's Locky Gilbert as Mr Bach himself, will begin on Wednesday, August 12.

That is SO SOON AND WE'RE EXCITED.

Locky meets Rosemary, a... penguin... Post continues below video.

Like the rest of the world, The Bachelor was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming was postponed, and virtual dates were a thing, so this year's show is going to look very different to usual. On the bright side, hopefully this means no bath tub dates.

With two and a half weeks to go, this is everything we know about the upcoming season.

Who is Locky Gilbert?

Locky is a very adventurous 30-year-old who previously appeared on season two of Australian Survivor. Seriously, he's very adventurous: He is an adventure guide, experienced cave diver, base jumper, mountaineer and athlete.

Locky is based in Perth and is hoping to find a "best friend" on the reality show.

"I really want to find love. I’m pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on these crazy adventures, but I'd love someone to share the memories with.

"I've got best friends, but I want to find that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with. This is an amazing opportunity to hopefully find someone special at the end."

Interestingly, however, Locky was actually linked to fellow Australian Survivor: All Stars contestant Brooke Jowett during filming late last year.

Locky and Brooke were nicknamed “king and queen” and “husband and wife” among the other contestants thanks to their close relationship.

Throughout the show, Locky even built a "double bed out of bamboo" to share with Brooke.

After Locky was confirmed as Bach, Brooke said via an Instagram post that she had been "blindsided" by Locky's new reality TV venture.

"Yes, I'm hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will. (Secretly I hope he stacks it and splits his pants on day one)," she wrote.

"I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can't be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little."

Image: Giphy.

Prior to meeting Brooke on All Stars, Locky was in a long-term relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Cayless, who appeared on the most recent season of Love Island Australia.

The contestants.

So far, we have met three women and a penguin vying for Locky's heart.

Rosemary, 23, QLD.

Image: Channel 10.

Rosemary turns up as a penguin and we have absolutely no idea why, but Locky seemed to like it. Judging from the latest promo, she uses her costume to grab Locky's attention and show him some kind of 'move'? Is it hidden talent? How well she moves underwater compared to an awkward waddle on land? Who knows.

Steph, 26, VIC.



Image: Channel 10.

Steph enters the mansion after telling Locky how much she loves burritos. Relatable.

Bella, 25, NSW.

Image: Channel 10.

Okay, Locky told Bella he "got lost in her eyes" the very first time they met, so this looks very promising.

Irena, 30, VIC.

Image: Channel 10.

Irena is a nurse who turns up to the mansion with a stethoscope: A clever way of checking Locky's pulse and getting his shirt undone. Kudos, Irena, kudos.

A potential proposal?

Australian bachelors are usually a little more... chill than their American counterparts, who often propose to their chosen woman at the end of the season.

But Locky has hinted he'd be willing to do a Blake Garvey (no, not like that) and get down on one knee in his finale.

Earlier in July, Ten confirmed the cast and crew had returned to filming in Oxford Falls, Sydney.

"We were three-quarters of the way through the series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home," Stephen Tate, the network's Head of Entertainment, told The Australian.

"So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world... We call it 'Love in Lockdown.' They continued to date virtually, both as single dates and as group dates."

Does that mean cheeseboards over Zoom? Virtual breakups? Ouch.

Once filming did resume, it looked a little different with twice-daily temperature checks, daily sign-in and out requirements and restricted access to certain areas of set.

No word on the rules around kissing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

There's not long left to wait, but in the meantime we can enjoy watching our chaotic angel Timm and other Bachie alum on Bachelor in Paradise when it continues at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The new season of The Bachelor will premiere on Ten at 7:30pm on Wednesday, August 12.

Feature image: Channel 10.