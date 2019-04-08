One year on from his death, a new Avicii album will be released this June.

The album Avicii was working on before he passed away will be released in the coming months.

Nearly one year after the Swedish songwriter’s sudden death, the producer’s new full-length album, titled ‘TIM’, is set for release on June 6.

The first single from the new album, ‘S.O.S.’, will also be released on April 10.

The rise of Avicii was incredibly sudden and dizzying .

“He [Avicii] left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” Avicii’s team said in a statement.

“Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away – instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

Although the 16-track album wasn’t completed at the time of Avicii’s death, a production and writing team banded together to complete the posthumous album, with the support of Avicii’s family.

The late 28-year-old’s family have also set up a charity called the Tim Bergling Foundation, named after Avicii’s given name.

According to the New York Times, the charity will “support groups involved with mental health and suicide prevention”.

It’s believed proceeds from the the album ‘TIM’ will also help the foundation.

Speaking to The New York Times for an interview ahead of the album’s release, friends of the producer believed that he was in great spirits before his death.

"He had so many plans. There were things he wanted to do, places he was going to go," close friend Lucas Von Bahder told the publication.

"He was in a really good place," Avicii's friend Albin Nedler added.

"He was super excited. We talked about doing the album after this."

Avicii had six top 10 singles in Australia and his debut album True reached number one on the ARIA charts in 2013. Throughout his career, he won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and was nominated for a Grammy twice.

He also worked with a number of big-name artists including Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and Lenny Kravitz.

In a letter published on Aftonbladet, Avicii’s family described him as “an over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.”