'I've never received so many compliments': 15 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With just a few days until winter, the Mamamia team have been busy updating our wardrobes with new clothes, shoes and accessories to wear on high rotation during the cold months ahead.

From easy throw-on dresses to the "comfiest shoes ever", here are 14 things we've added to our closets this month.

"I bought this tie-dye dress from MNG and I don't think I've ever received so many compliments on an item of clothing. Something different, fun to wear on its own or layer up with a knit or jacket on top. I kinda think tie-dye is a neutral now?!" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"I was 100 per cent influenced by Kee Reece. I bought these jeans from Witchery and have been wearing them non-stop! As a previous skinny jeans wearer I've been trying to find straight leg jeans which are both flattering and comfy, and these are it!" - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"I was super hesitant to buy into this chunky boot trend, but I came across a pair I loved... The only problem was that they were extremely expensive. I found these ones and thought were a good middle ground. They still offer a bit of height but they're not too chunky (didn't want a big work boot vibe), they're comfy and I feel like I'm bouncing when I wear them." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"This winter I want to fill my wardrobe with long sleeve midi dresses that I can throw on for any occasion. This is the first one I've bought. It's so out of my comfort zone but I love the colour, length and pattern. I've worn it to work and out to dinner and so many people loved it. Safe to say, I'll be buying plenty more dresses like this." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I bought these pants during click frenzy last week! They fit so well, the tailoring is great for my shape (I always need things to be tight at the waistband and loose everywhere else) and the colour is a muted pistachio green which is quite on-trend at the moment (but the style is a bit more timeless so I know they'll last seasons!)." - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

"Bought this jumpsuit about a month ago after the style guru Tamara Davis told me she finds the best stuff on MNG. It came from Spain but the shipping was actually so fast and I love it so much - I always feel good and people always comment on it." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

"The comfiest shoes ever. They're designed by a podiatrist and not ugly. Went for the pink but I'm starting to think I need them in more colours. For a new-ish purchase they're already looking worn because I wear them almost every day!" - Elecia Lay, Sales Manager.

"After wearing my favourite pair of straight-leg jeans to death (Agolde Riley jeans, you're welcome), I decided I needed a few other pairs to pick between. When I saw two of my friends wearing these Zara ones, I had to get them too. They're a slightly baggier fit than your typical straight legs but that makes them really comfortable. Plus, they come in heaps of colours (that I plan to buy too)." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I bought the M&S trench in air force blue, as inspired by Charlie Begg's sage one! It’s perfect for this in-between weather." - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

"I've bought many knit dresses; I've been living in them. Love this bright colour for winter as I'm not much of a black outfit kind of girl. It's super easy to dress up with pumps or loafers for work or sneakers for the weekend."

"I also bought some really cheap ones on Asos which I'm very happy with. Such a steal." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"This fluffy oversized jacket is going to be on my body for the duration of winter. So cosy! It's from Unreal Fur, which does ethical faux fur." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"I am living in this jumper from H&M... most of my jeans and skirts are high-waisted, and I wanted a cropped jumper that didn't break the bank. I like this one because it tapers in at the end, so it's super flattering. It's also perfect for the 'tucked' look that's everywhere right now." - Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

"For the days when I can't be bothered to do my hair, I love a claw clip. These ones from Sportsgirl rival the expensive options and come in various colours and shapes." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"It’s finally cold enough for me to wear this knit I bought from Witchery. I’m obsessed with the colour and the fact I can wear it with almost anything ... and be super comfy and warm." - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

"I've been wanting to invest in a pair of cotton winter PJs and these are heaven! You can get them monogrammed, and the menswear-inspired shirt also doubles for daytime wear." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

