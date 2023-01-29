Everything we know about the Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains cast.

It's almost time to light your torches because soon, a new season of Australia Survivor is returning to screens.

On January 30, 24 survivors will have to show us at home what kind of person it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor as this season, heroes and villains will be pitted against each other.

Better yet, the contestants will be returning to Samoa to battle it out once and for all. Not only will we meet some new faces, but we will also be reunited with some old ones, too.

And if the last few seasons of Australian Survivor are anything to go by, we sure are in for a ride.

Here's everything you'll want to know about the cast of the all-new season of Australian Survivor 2023: Heroes V Villains, including where to follow them on Instagram.

Hayley Leake - Heroes.

Hayley Leake. Image: Ten.

Hayley is back for a second round of Survivor and she plans to take out the win again.

"Since I played Survivor, I got engaged, I bought a house, and I am now a doctor! But now I’m a doctor of pain! I have my PHD in pain research, so I’m going to level it up this time," she told Network 10.

Hayley Australian Survivor Instagram: @hayleyleake_

David Zaharakis - Heroes.

David Zaharakis. Image: Ten.

Ex-AFL star David is ready to make his mark following 13 years of playing. Nowadays, he studies Property and Real Estate, majoring in Global Finance. But when the opportunity came along to play his favourite game Survivor, he jumped at the change.

"I’ve been watching Survivor since I was 12, I think maybe back in 2002 when it started," he said. "I just love all the elements of it - the physical nature of it, the games. As a kid, you watch the challenges and you think, I want to do that one day."

David Australian Survivor Instagram: @zacka11

Nina Twine - Heroes.

Nina Twine. Image: Ten.

Nina is easily Survivor royalty after joining her mother, Survivor Legend Sandra, in last season's Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.

Sadly, last season, she was forced to leave early with a leg injury.

"To say I have unfinished business with this game, I feel like is a little bit of an understatement. I went home in a really good position, and it was nobody’s choice, like it just had to happen, so I got a lot of things I need to do," she said.

"Me and Australian Survivor are not done, we had a break, we went to therapy, we talked things through and now I’m back and we’re ready to go again."

Nina Australian Survivor Instagram @nina_untwined

Benjamin Law - Heroes.

Benjamin Law. Image: Ten.

Ben is an author, broadcast journalist, writer and LGBTQIA+ advocate and can now add Survivor contestant to his resume!

"I hope I bring certain values into the game like integrity but at the same time, as a storyteller, I want all the complexities and I know that villainous people are capable of heroic acts, and you might see the Heroes capable of very villainous moves too," he said.

"There’s part of me that obviously wants the Heroes to win, who doesn’t love seeing someone lift up their sword in victory."

Ben Australian Survivor Instagram: @mrbenjaminlaw

Shaun Hampson – Heroes.

Shaun Hampson. Image: Ten.

The Horse is back and ready to win.

Shaun is arguably the best challenge beast Australian Survivor has ever seen and this time around, he plans to use his social game to make him less of a threat.

Last time, he lasted 32 days in Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

Now he is back, saying, "Last time I was complacent and there’s no room for complacency in this game whatsoever. You can’t leave an Idol in your bag for 14 days without looking at it. I wanted to come back because I love the game and I really feel like I’ve got some unfinished business here."

Shaun Australian Survivor Instagram: @shaun_hampson16

Flick Palmateer - Heroes.

Flick Palmateer. Image: Ten.

As a surfer and Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn finalist, Flick is back to take out the win.

"What really grinds my gears about the Villains is probably the manipulation side of things. The lying, the cheating - I can’t stand it. It’s most definitely time for a Hero to win this game," she said.

Flick Australian Survivor Instagram: @flickpalmateer

Sharni Vinson - Heroes.

Sharni Vinson. Image: Ten.

Sharni is an actor from Los Angeles, looking to try her hand at something different - becoming the Sole Survivor.

"My friends call me the mole," she said of her secret talent. "Just try and keep a secret from me, I will always find out. I’m looking forward to using my inner mole in this environment to find out all the information about everyone. Hopefully where there’s some hidden Idols too, the mole will find them."

Sharni Australian Survivor Instagram: @Sharnivinson

Gerry Geltch - Heroes.

Gerry Geltch. Image: Ten.

As a pilot for more than 35 years on Fraser Island, there isn't much Gerry hasn't seen. He's survived plane crashes, rescued passengers and saved countless others from beach dangers.

On Survivor, he has a solid game plan.

"The reason why I’m here to play is to prove to myself at my age I can do this. Number two, show other people around my age, don’t give it away. You can go and do new different things. This is all new to me as well," he said.

Gerry Australian Survivor Instagram: @gary_geltch

Paige Donald - Heroes.

Paige Donald. Image: Ten.

Paige isn't a beach person, but she is ready to take on the challenge of Survivor.

"I am not really a beach person. The sand in your crack, everywhere, I can’t stand that! But living rough is no stranger to me. You know, I spend my weekends and lots of time hunting with my dogs, spending it out in the bush with the good old swag," he said.

Paige Australian Survivor Instagram: @cowgirl_paige

Rogue - Heroes.

Rogue. Image: Ten.

Rogue is a passionate advocate for animal conservation, particularly lions. As a filmmaker, she spent six years working undercover in Africa filming a documentary about poachers and trophy hunters. She got the inside scoops by pretending to be one herself.

Being a filmmaker has given her the perfect tools to play Australian Survivor.

"I’m perfect to play this game because I find people absolutely fascinating. I know that the heart of everything comes down to the person, their reasons, their motivations, and their tiny nuances of how they speak, look, react. It’s always a lot more about listening than it is about talking," she said.

Rogue Australian Survivor Instagram: @roguesworld

Matt Sharp - Heroes.

Matt Sharp. Image: Ten.

"I want to be trustworthy and loyal early on but at the right moment and time, I want to make those big moves because I’m here to play, not to just sit back and relax. In my everyday life, I’m just the nice guy that likes helping people, but out here, I might be the nice guy around camp, the nice guy to people’s faces but I’m out here to blindside, to find Idols, make moves and play big," he said.

Matt Australian Survivor Instagram: @matty_sharp

Sam Webb - Heroes.

Sam Webb. Image: Ten.

It's been six years since Sam last played the Survivor game but he's never been more ready to win.

"I think you could win this game playing a moral game, but you may have to bend a few of those rules within that moral. Let’s find out. People thrive off an underdog, the battler, that’s the Australian way and I’m a battler man, let’s go. I’ve lived my life with my back up against the wall, nothing fights harder than when a mongrel dogs back is against a wall, nothing," he said.

Sam Australian Survivor Instagram: @samwebb

Jackie Glazier - Villains.

Jackie Glazier. Image: Ten.

As Australia’s most successful female poker player, Jackie is returning to Survivor with a new attitude.

"Last time being on a Champions tribe, with a lot of athletes, all they cared about was winning challenges and that’s not me. I’m here to play the full game of Survivor, I understand the challenges are part of it but it’s the game play back at camp that I really want that whole experience this time," she said.

Jackie Australian Survivor Instagram: @jackstarglazier

Fraser Lack - Villains.

Fraser Lack. Image: Ten.

As a real estate agent, Fraser says he has the tools to play dirty.

"With $500,000 on the line, people will lie, cheat, steal, manipulate, betray alliances - there are no lengths that people won’t stoop to," he said. "Coming in as a Villain gives me license to do whatever it takes to get the job done. I don’t like the Heroes because they’re hiding behind this facade that they are all great, everyone’s got a little bit of Villain in them."

Fraser Australian Survivor Instagram: @fraserlack

Stevie Khouw - Villains.

Stevie Khouw. Image: Ten.

Stevie had a good time on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, but admitted he wanted to last a little longer. This time, he's come equipped to win.

"I was too kind back then, I was sneaky but I should’ve been more. I had a blast but there was one person who blindsided me – Shonee. She’s been in the back of my mind for four years and I’ve been dreaming of getting back at her," he said.

Stevie Australian Survivor Instagram: @sneaky.stevey

Mimi Tang - Villains.

Mimi Tang. Image: Ten.

Melbourne PR and Communications Manager, Mimi, is read to play and win.

"I’ve grown up super resilient and independent. I feel like it’ll be favourable in the game. I’ve dealt with multiple relationships and personalities every day for the last 10 years in my job, so I feel like it’ll help me," she said.

Mimi Australian Survivor Instagram: @mimtizzle

Simon Mee - Villains.

Simon Mee. Image: Ten.

Simon is back and he's determined not to make the same mistakes as last time.

"It was pretty tough failing last time, it took a lot to swallow but I let my arrogance and my ego get in the way and this time I am determined to play a very different game and to keep my ego in check.," he said.

Simon Australian Survivor Instagram: @simon.mee89

Sarah Marschke – Villains.

Sarah Marschke. Image: Ten.

Sarah is a former Miss World and a semi-professional rugby league player - and now she wants to be the last one standing on Australian Survivor.

"You should never underestimate what a beauty queen is willing to do to win," she said.

Sarah Australian Survivor Instagram: @sarah.marschke

Shonee Bowtell - Villains.

Shonee Bowtell. Image: Ten.

This round of Survivor will be Shonee's third time competing and she has established herself as a fan favourite and challenge beast.

"I am the first person to be invited to play Australian Survivor for the third time, so suck on that everyone who’s ever underestimated me," she said.

This time around, Shonee is more prepared than ever and is ready to become the Sole Survivor.

Shonee Australian Survivor Instagram: @shoneefairfax

George Mladenov - Villains.

George Mladenov. Image: Ten.

George only narrowly missed out on the win in Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawns and is determined not to let it happen again.

He explained that last time he was on the show, he was too selfless. This time, he's coming back to win not only for himself but his family as well.

"Last time I saved people, I played as a Hero and my family still doesn’t have much money. I’m coming back to change my family’s life," he said.

George may be a Brain at heart but since leaving Survivor he's gotten brawnier and says he plans to play a physical fight just intensely as he did the mental fight last time.

George Australian Survivor Instagram: @kinggeorgeofbankstown

Jordie Hansen – Villains.

Jordie Hansen. Image: Ten.

Australia's favourite joker is back and on top of also being a challenge beast, he has a better refined social game this time.

Since leaving Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, he met his fiancée Sam Frost and now the pair are expecting a baby.

"To win and have that security for my family would mean everything. My decisions aren’t just based around myself but around my new family," he said. "It would mean everything to have the title after being so close last time and know that it wasn’t an accident, there are a lot of reasons I want to win this time."

Jordie Australian Survivors Instagram: @jordie.hansen

Anjali Rao - Villains.

Anjali Rao. Image: Ten.

Anjali is a celebrated journalist and news anchor and now she is a Survivor player.

While she knows she has a strong social game, Anjali admitted the challenges may just throw her off.

"I’m absolutely petrified about the physical side of this game and putting my body on the line - absolutely terrified! I think most people at home when they think of Survivor, they think of those sadistic challenges and I am no different," she said.

Anjali added, "I think the Heroes are going to be so far up their own arses just because they’ve got the word Hero there, but I can’t think of anything more dull."

Anjali Australian Survivor Instagram: @the_real_anjali_rao

Liz Parnov - Villains.

Liz Parnov. Image: Ten.

Liz is an expert in self-control after spending years as an Olympic Pole Vault champion. Liz became the youngest ever competitor in Pole Vault at the Olympics when she was 18.

The challenge of Survivor is arguably nothing new to her.

"I think Survivor is the ultimate test because it pushes every aspect of a human being to its max, like physical, mental, social. You’re sleeping on the floor, you’re hungry and it just pushes you to that limit. It’ll be treading a fine line between losing it and focusing on the win," she said.

Liz Australian Survivor Instagram: @lizparnov

Michael Warren - Villains.

Mitchell Warren. Image: Ten.

As a professional journalist, Michael is ready to play a game with integrity and heart (even though he's a villain)

"I think people look at journalists as Villains because they feel journalists lack heart or sensitivity. But a real journalist has all those things. They do care, they do have empathy, but we also want to get that story," he said.

Michael Australian Survivor Instagram: @waveonwave7

Australian Survivor premieres on Monday January 30, at 7.30pm, on 10 and 10Play.

Feature Image: Instagram @mimitizzle, @sarah.marschke, @nina_untwined.

