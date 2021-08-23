Five incredible Aussie athletes to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games may be done and dusted, but there are still a lot more medals to be won.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games officially kicks off tomorrow and will see around 4,400 athletes from across the world compete in 22 sports.

For all of us tuning into watch, the opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday August 24 at 9pm (AEST) before the Closing Ceremony wraps things up on Sunday September 5 at 9pm (AEST).

Watch: Here are some surprising Olympic partners at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Post continues below.

And Aussies will no doubt be bringing the competition, with our largest ever overseas Paralympics team (179 athletes) representing us across 18 sports.

Here are five athletes to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Ellie Cole - Para-swimming

Ellie Cole is no stranger to the Games. The 29-year-old will complete in her fourth Paralympic Games and already has 15 Paralympic medals to her name.

At the last Paralympic Games in Rio, Ellie won medals in all six of her events, earning her the title of Australia’s top medallist from the Games alongside her Dolphins teammate Lakeisha Patterson.

Tiffany Thomas Kane - Para-swimming

Speaking of swimming, gold medallist Tiffany Thomas Kane is another one to watch in the pool.

The 20-year-old previously represented Australia at the Rio Paralympic Games and was one of the youngest team members at the time.

Back then, she won gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke and three bonze medals in the women’s 50m butterfly S6, women’s 50m freestyle S6 and women’s 200m individual medley SM6.

Dylan Alcott - Wheelchair Tennis, Quad Singles/Doubles

By now, you probably would have heard of Dylan Alcott.

The Australian Open champion has won gold Paralympic medals in two different sports.

He made his Paralympic debut in Beijing back in 2008, where he won gold in wheelchair basketball. Four years later, he took home a silver medal in London in 2012.

The 30-year-old then switched to wheelchair tennis and won two gold medals in Rio.

Robyn Lambird - Para-Athletics, Women's 100m T34.

Robyn Lambird will represent Australia for the first time in the Paralympics when she competes in women’s T34 100m Wheelchair Sprint.

The 24-year-old, who also works as a disabled model, is currently ranked fourth in the world for 100-metre wheelchair racing so is definitely one to keep an eye on.

"I've been really training hard for the past six years, so to end up on the podium really would really be a dream come true," Robyn previously told

Milly Tapper - Para-table tennis

Melissa (Milly) Tapper made history when she became the first Australian to compete at a Paralympic and Olympic Games in the same year in 2016 in Rio.

She had previously represented the country at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Outside of the Paralympics, she became the first Australian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in table tennis back in 2018.

Feature Image: Getty/Getty Images for AOC/Mamamia.