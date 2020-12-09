21 Christmas presents to purchase from Australian and female-owned small businesses.

Christmas is just around the corner!
So it's time to start organising what everyone will be getting (if you haven't already).
This year, it's more important than ever to support local, Aussie businesses and the products they create.
So to do that and make everyone's shopping a little easier, we've curated a gift guide featuring a bunch of Australian and female-made products to buy.
Plus, we've categorised into under $50, under $100 and under $200.
(Try not to find too many things you want for yourself!)
Gifts under $50
Botanicals By Luxe Bath Soak, $27.
Image: Botanicals By Luxe. The Karma Collective Sandalwood & Clove Scented Soy Candle, $40.
Indigo Love Collectors It's A Keeper Ceramic Cup: Strawberry Milk, $15.
Reflex #1: A Conversation Card Game, $39.99.
Ella Belle Andrea Earrings, $45.
Painted Daisies Unbreakable Wine Glass, $24.95.
Image: Painted Daisies. Two Red Doors Bonbon Soap Gift Pack, $45. Image: Two Red Doors. Miss Frankie Better With You Duo Pack, $39. Image: Miss Frankie. Organically Bare Peppermint and Cacao Coffee Scrub, $21.95.
Gifts under $100
Weave and Burrow Hemp Market Tote with Indigo Shibori pocket, $65.
Salubrious Living Pom Pom Turkish Towel - Pale Pink, $89.
Retreat Yourself box, $79.95.
Marmoset Found Ribbed Infinity Vase - Nude Large, $79.
Jessica Nguyen Chilli Oil and Apron, $59.99.
Spend With Us Gift Voucher, $50.
Gifts under $200
Capra Design Large Etch Planter, $179.
Le Buns Juniper Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $139.
Stitch & Hide - Christina Wallet - Navy, $119.95.
Leave It To Lucy The Entertainer Kit, $135.
Spinifex & Co Plaited Leather Belt, $190.
Toni May Trinity Opal Gold Necklace, $189.
Feature image: Supplied.