News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

This $100,000 wedding dress at Australian Fashion Week is the stuff of dreams.

If you’re planning to tie the knot soon, you might want to start saving some serious coin.

Last night at Australian Fashion Week, designer Steven Khalil closed his show with a wedding dress which is reportedly worth more than $100 000. Yep, that’s a lot of smashed avo.

Khalil is one of Australia’s leading red carpet and bridal designers, and he is known for closing his shows with the kind of dress that makes even the fashion-savvy crowd gasp.

And this dress was no exception. It featured a mesh bodice and a floor-length tulle veil, and it looked a lot like the dress I always seem to be wearing whenever I daydream about marrying Bradley Cooper.

Apparently the width of the skirt was so huge it covered the entire runway, so you probably wouldn't go trekking through a paddock in it while looking for the perfect photo opportunities.

All your favourite celebs at Australian Fashion Week.

What do you think of Steven Khalil's $100 000 dress? 

Tags: australian-fashion-week , facebook-tg , fashion , wedding-dress

Related Stories

Recommended