'I felt really disconnected.' The Aussie actors who went to Hollywood and hated it.

For many, making it big in Hollywood is the end goal.

It's where entertainment dreams come true – you hope to land a role in a blockbuster film or become a series regular on a TV show, and continue climbing to the top.

These Australian actors went there to do exactly that... before realising Tinseltown wasn't for them.

From Mia Wasikowska to Chris Pang, here are five Aussie actors who went to Hollywood and hated it.

Mia Wasikowska

Wasikowska was born and raised in Canberra before making her acting debut in the Aussie drama series All Saints in 2004.

The actor moved to the US in 2008 for the HBO drama TV series, In Treatment. However, she hit the Hollywood jackpot when she landed the starring role in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, in 2010.

Instantly, Wasikowska became famous — but she didn't enjoy the spotlight being on her.

"It's great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn't suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you're treated quite strangely. When that's your only reality, it's quite strange,"﻿ she told IndieWire.

The actor had spent 15 years chasing roles and working in Hollywood. Eventually, it became too gruelling for her to continue.

"I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it's like starting school again every few months," Wasikowska explained.

"Especially when you're younger, when you don't have that base, I found that really hard."﻿

She added, "I didn't entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back-to-back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community."

The actor now lives in Sydney and recently starred in the new film Blueback where she plays an oceanographer who attempts to protect a rare species of fish against poachers.

Simon Baker

Baker is one of the few Aussie actors who made it in Hollywood after finding fame on Home and Away.

The actor and producer played major roles in films including The Devil Wears Prada, Breath, and LA Confidential.

But it was his starring role in the CBS drama The Mentalist, as Patrick Jane, that made him a staple in Hollywood.

However, after watching former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten's disheartening Uluru statement, he chose to use his fame for good by starring in High Ground.

The 2021 Australian film was based on historical events that took place in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia, just after World War I.

"I watched the way that beautiful statement of love was batted around like a political football, and it kind of disheartened me," Baker told the Courier Mail.

"I was amazed at how it was dealt with."

The actor also admitted he's pickier with the roles he takes on, now that he's in his 50s.

"I have a different attitude and outlook about things now because I was able to work pretty consistently as a younger actor and provide for my family," he told CBS.

"Things are a little bit different now for me. I’m not as hungry about work as much so now I’m a little choosier about the sort of stories I want to be involved in."

Nowadays he lives in Australia and most recently bought a property in the seaside town of Lennox Head in New South Wales.

Eric Bana

Bana is easily one of the most recognisable stars in Hollywood for his roles in Troy, Hulk and Dirty John.

He landed roles that required him to travel all over the world, but for his wife, Rebecca Bana, and their two (now adult) children, it was difficult to ditch their lives in Melbourne for a life jet-setting around the world.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Bana's wife explained they were "happier" to be living an ordinary life in Australia.

For the actor's family, the reality of travelling around the world was an isolating experience.

"We'd travel somewhere and I'd be like, 'How can I kind of make it like home? How can I get piano lessons and a bit of sport and school?'" she recalled.

"We'd go to these countries and the kids wouldn't have a single friend and there was no support, there was no childcare, it was just us buckling down and trying to create a life on our own."

At first, Bana's wife believed it was her "job" to be supportive of her husband's career, but realised later just how important it was for her children to feel "safe" and "grounded".

"We were always happier in Australia," she said, adding her children wanted to go to school back in Melbourne.

Chris Pang

Pang became an overnight sensation with his leading role in Crazy Rich Asians. In fact, he's fast become one of Australia's most recognisable stars.

For seven years, he had been living in Los Angeles, but when the COVID pandemic began, he returned home to Melbourne.

"I'm not a huge fan of the city, and so I am always very happy to leave for any excuse — and this was a good one," Pang told RN's Stop Everything!

We first learnt of Pang when he played 'Lee Takkam' in the 2010 film Tomorrow, When The War Began.

But the buzz from that role didn't amount to anything, so he moved to LA in 2013.

Chris Pang in Cray Rich Asians, 2018. Image: Ivanhoe Pictures.

"My hand was forced at that point. I actually love Australia and I would still be there if not for the lack of work," he said.

"[But] the industry in Australia, for me to be able to survive, especially at the time, there was very little work for ethnic actors."

Despite loving Australia, his relationship is complicated as Australia has a well-known issue of ignoring people of colour in the media industry.

"It's quite a shame because you have all this talent in Australia and we're all leaving — and the Australian entertainment industry is suffering," he said.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth first took a break from Hollywood in 2019, choosing to return to his home in Byron Bay, Australia after a huge year.

His goal was to spend more time with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children: Tristan, Sasha and India Rose.

After years of being part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe as Thor, it was no surprise he wanted to take some downtime.

But in 2022, the actor shared that his intention is to step back from acting for the foreseeable future, after learning he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease.

In his Disney+ docuseries Limitless, he explored the impacts of time and age. In the final episode, Hemsworth is confronted by his own mortality.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off... Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify," he said.

"Be with the kids, be with my wife."

