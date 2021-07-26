Your schedule for everything you absolutely must watch at the Olympics.

In lounge rooms all over the world, millions of us have been tuning in to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, just one year after it was set to air.

So far, Australia has secured two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals, placing us in sixth place amongst the 206 countries participating this year.

Australia will be represented in all 33 Olympic sports (which is currently being broadcast on Channel Seven) and as a country, we're set to take home many more medals over the next two weeks.

Of the many competitions, here are all the events you should keep your eye on over the next five days.

Monday, July 26

Finals

Men's Cross Country Mountain Biking

Time: 4pm AEST

35-year-old Daniel McConnell will represent Australia in the Men's cross-country mountain biking at 4pm AEST on Monday July 26.

This is McConnell's fourth Olympic Games, and he will be competing for his first medal.

Other events to keep an eye on:

Swimming heats

Women's 200m Freestyle (heats 2 and 4)

Time: 8.05pm and 8.13pm AEST

Madison Wilson will represent Australia in heat 2 of the Women's 200m freestyle, with Olympic Gold medal winner, Ariarne Titmus competing in heat 4.

Men's 200m Butterfly (heats 4 and 5)

Time: From 8.28pm

David Morgan will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Men's 200m butterfly, followed by Matthew Temple in heat 5.

Women's 1500m Freestyle (heats 4 and 5)

Time: From 9:48pm

Maddy Gough will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Women's 1500m freestyle, followed by Kiah Melverton in heat 5.

Tuesday, July 27

Finals

Women's Triathlon

Time: 7.30am

There are three Aussies competing for gold in the Women's Triathlon; 30-year-old, Ashleigh Gentle from South Brisbane, 26-year-old Jaz Hedgeland from the Gold Coast and 26-year-old Emma Jeffcoat from Melbourne.

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

Time: 11.51am

20-year-old Kaylee McKeown will represent Australia alongside 29-year-old Emily Seebohm in the Women's 100m backstroke final at 11.51am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Time: 11.59am

28-year-old Mitch Larkin will represent Australia in the Men's 100m backstroke final at 11.59am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Women's Cross-Country Cycling

Time: 4pm

29-year-old Rebecca McConnell will represent Australia in the Women's cross-country cycling at 4pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Other events to keep an eye on:

Women's Surfing Quarter Finals

Time: 12.12pm

Sally Fitzgibbons will represent Australia in the Women's Surfing Quarter Finals at 12.12pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Canoe slalom: Women’s Kayak Semi-Finals

Time: 3pm

27-year-old Jessica Fox will represent Australia in the Canoe slalom: Women’s kayak semi-finals at 3pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Women's Soccer - Australia vs United States

Time: 6pm

Swimming heats

Men's 100m Freestyle (heats 8 and 9)

Time: From 8.18pm

23-year-old Kyle Chalmers, who has already secured a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay will represent Australia in the Men's 100m freestyle alongside 27-year-old Cameron McEvoy at 8.18pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Women's 200m Butterfly (heat 2)

Time: 8.27pm

25-year-old Brianna Throssell will represent Australia in the Women's 200m butterfly at 8.27pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Men's 200m Breaststroke (heats 4 and 5)

Time: From 8.46pm.

22-year-old Izaac Stubblety-Cook will represent Australia in the Men's 200m breaststroke alongside fellow 22-year-old Matthew Wilson from 8.46pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (heat 2)

Time: 9.03pm

Men's 800m Freestyle (heat 5)

Time: 9.49pm

26-year-old Jack Mcloughlin will represent Australia in the Men's 800m freestyle at 9.49pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Wednesday, July 28

Finals

Rowing Women's Four Final

Time: 10.50am

Rowing Men's Four Final

Time: 11.10am

Rowing Men's Quad, Sculls

Time: 11.30am

Rowing Women's Quad, Sculls.

Time: 11.50am

Other events to keep an eye on:

Women's 100m Freestyle (heats 6 and 7)

Time: from 8.14pm

27-year-old Emma McKeon will represent Australia in the Women's 100m freestyle at 8.14pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28 alongside 29-year-old flag-bearer, Cate Campbell.

Men's 200m Backstroke (heat 4)

Time: 8.30pm

24-year-old Tristan Holland will represent Australia in the Men's 200m backstroke at 8.30am AEST on Wednesday, July 28.

Women's 200m Breaststroke (heat 4)

Time: 8.45pm

24-year-old Jenna Strauch and 23-year-old Abbey Harkin will represent Australia in the Women's 200m breaststroke at 8.45pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28.

Men's 200m Individual Medley (heat 4)

Time: 9.01pm

28-year-old Mitch Larkin will represent Australia in the Men's 200m individual medley at 9.01pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28.

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (heat 2)

Time: 9.21pm

Thursday, July 29

Finals

The finals for Thursday are yet to be released.

Other events to keep an eye on:

Women's Rugby Seven's: Australia v.s. China

Time: 6.30pm

Swimming heats

Women's 800m Freestyle (heat 3)

Time: 8.22pm

24-year-old Kiah Melverton will represent Australia with Olympic Gold medal winner, Ariarne Titmus in the Women's 800m freestyle at 8:22pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.

Men's 100m butterfly (heats 6 and 8)

Time: 8.54pm and 8.59pm

22-year-old Matthew Temple and 27-year-old David Morgan will represent Australia in the Men's 100m butterfly at 8.54pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.

Women's 200m Backstroke (heats 3 and 4)

Time: 9.09pm.

20-year-old Kaylee McKeown will represent Australia alongside 29-year-old Emily Seebohm in the Women's 200m backstroke heats 3 and 4 at 9.09pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 2)

Time: 9.15pm

Friday, July 30

Finals

The finals for Friday are yet to be released.

Other events to keep an eye on:

Women's Rugby Sevens Australia v.s. United States

Time: 11.30am

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Time: 4pm

29-year-old Esther Qin will represent Australia alongside 28-year-old Annabelle Smith in the Women's 3m springboard preliminary at 4pm AEST on Friday, July 30.

Swimming heats

Men's 50m Freestyle (heat 10)

Time: 8.17pm

27-year-old Cameron McEvoy will represent Australia in the Men's 50m freestyle at 8.17pm AEST on Friday, July 30.

Women's 50m Freestyle (heat 9 and 10)

Time: 8.35pm

27-year-old Emma Mckeon will represent Australia in the Women's 50m freestyle at 8.35pm AEST on Friday July 30 alongside 29-year-old flag-bearer, Cate Campbell.

Men's 1500m Freestyle (heat 2 and 4)

Time: 8.59pm and 9.33pm

19-year-old Neil Thomas will represent Australia alongside 26-year-old Jack McLoughlin in the Men's 1500m freestyle at 8.59pm and 9.33pm AEST respectively, on Tuesday, July 27.

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 1)

Time: 9:50pm

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 1)

Time: 10.01pm

Feature Image: Supplied.