Your schedule for everything you absolutely must watch at the Olympics.

In lounge rooms all over the world, millions of us have been tuning in to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, just one year after it was set to air.
So far, Australia has secured two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals, placing us in sixth place amongst the 206 countries participating this year.
Australia will be represented in all 33 Olympic sports (which is currently being broadcast on Channel Seven) and as a country, we're set to take home many more medals over the next two weeks.
Of the many competitions, here are all the events you should keep your eye on over the next five days.
Monday, July 26
Finals
Men's Cross Country Mountain Biking
Time: 4pm AEST
35-year-old Daniel McConnell will represent Australia in the Men's cross-country mountain biking at 4pm AEST on Monday July 26.
This is McConnell's fourth Olympic Games, and he will be competing for his first medal.
Other events to keep an eye on:
Swimming heats
Women's 200m Freestyle (heats 2 and 4)
Time: 8.05pm and 8.13pm AEST
Madison Wilson will represent Australia in heat 2 of the Women's 200m freestyle, with Olympic Gold medal winner, Ariarne Titmus competing in heat 4.
Men's 200m Butterfly (heats 4 and 5)
Time: From 8.28pm
David Morgan will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Men's 200m butterfly, followed by Matthew Temple in heat 5.
Women's 1500m Freestyle (heats 4 and 5)
Time: From 9:48pm
Maddy Gough will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Women's 1500m freestyle, followed by Kiah Melverton in heat 5.
Tuesday, July 27
Finals
Women's Triathlon
Time: 7.30am
There are three Aussies competing for gold in the Women's Triathlon; 30-year-old, Ashleigh Gentle from South Brisbane, 26-year-old Jaz Hedgeland from the Gold Coast and 26-year-old Emma Jeffcoat from Melbourne.
Women's 100m Backstroke Final
Time: 11.51am
20-year-old Kaylee McKeown will represent Australia alongside 29-year-old Emily Seebohm in the Women's 100m backstroke final at 11.51am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Men's 100m Backstroke Final
Time: 11.59am
28-year-old Mitch Larkin will represent Australia in the Men's 100m backstroke final at 11.59am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Women's Cross-Country Cycling
Time: 4pm
29-year-old Rebecca McConnell will represent Australia in the Women's cross-country cycling at 4pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Other events to keep an eye on:
Women's Surfing Quarter Finals
Time: 12.12pm
Sally Fitzgibbons will represent Australia in the Women's Surfing Quarter Finals at 12.12pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Canoe slalom: Women’s Kayak Semi-Finals
Time: 3pm
27-year-old Jessica Fox will represent Australia in the Canoe slalom: Women’s kayak semi-finals at 3pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Women's Soccer - Australia vs United States
Time: 6pm
Swimming heats
Men's 100m Freestyle (heats 8 and 9)
Time: From 8.18pm
23-year-old Kyle Chalmers, who has already secured a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay will represent Australia in the Men's 100m freestyle alongside 27-year-old Cameron McEvoy at 8.18pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Women's 200m Butterfly (heat 2)
Time: 8.27pm
25-year-old Brianna Throssell will represent Australia in the Women's 200m butterfly at 8.27pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Men's 200m Breaststroke (heats 4 and 5)
Time: From 8.46pm.
22-year-old Izaac Stubblety-Cook will represent Australia in the Men's 200m breaststroke alongside fellow 22-year-old Matthew Wilson from 8.46pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (heat 2)
Time: 9.03pm
Men's 800m Freestyle (heat 5)
Time: 9.49pm
26-year-old Jack Mcloughlin will represent Australia in the Men's 800m freestyle at 9.49pm AEST on Tuesday, July 27.
Wednesday, July 28
Finals
Rowing Women's Four Final
Time: 10.50am
Rowing Men's Four Final
Time: 11.10am
Rowing Men's Quad, Sculls
Time: 11.30am
Rowing Women's Quad, Sculls.
Time: 11.50am
Other events to keep an eye on:
Women's 100m Freestyle (heats 6 and 7)
Time: from 8.14pm
27-year-old Emma McKeon will represent Australia in the Women's 100m freestyle at 8.14pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28 alongside 29-year-old flag-bearer, Cate Campbell.
Men's 200m Backstroke (heat 4)
Time: 8.30pm
24-year-old Tristan Holland will represent Australia in the Men's 200m backstroke at 8.30am AEST on Wednesday, July 28.
Women's 200m Breaststroke (heat 4)
Time: 8.45pm
24-year-old Jenna Strauch and 23-year-old Abbey Harkin will represent Australia in the Women's 200m breaststroke at 8.45pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28.
Men's 200m Individual Medley (heat 4)
Time: 9.01pm
28-year-old Mitch Larkin will represent Australia in the Men's 200m individual medley at 9.01pm AEST on Wednesday, July 28.
Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (heat 2)
Time: 9.21pm
Thursday, July 29
Finals
The finals for Thursday are yet to be released.
Other events to keep an eye on:
Women's Rugby Seven's: Australia v.s. China
Time: 6.30pm
Swimming heats
Women's 800m Freestyle (heat 3)
Time: 8.22pm
24-year-old Kiah Melverton will represent Australia with Olympic Gold medal winner, Ariarne Titmus in the Women's 800m freestyle at 8:22pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.
Men's 100m butterfly (heats 6 and 8)
Time: 8.54pm and 8.59pm
22-year-old Matthew Temple and 27-year-old David Morgan will represent Australia in the Men's 100m butterfly at 8.54pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.
Women's 200m Backstroke (heats 3 and 4)
Time: 9.09pm.
20-year-old Kaylee McKeown will represent Australia alongside 29-year-old Emily Seebohm in the Women's 200m backstroke heats 3 and 4 at 9.09pm AEST on Thursday, July 29.
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 2)
Time: 9.15pm
Friday, July 30
Finals
The finals for Friday are yet to be released.
Other events to keep an eye on:
Women's Rugby Sevens Australia v.s. United States
Time: 11.30am
Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary
Time: 4pm
29-year-old Esther Qin will represent Australia alongside 28-year-old Annabelle Smith in the Women's 3m springboard preliminary at 4pm AEST on Friday, July 30.
Swimming heats
Men's 50m Freestyle (heat 10)
Time: 8.17pm
27-year-old Cameron McEvoy will represent Australia in the Men's 50m freestyle at 8.17pm AEST on Friday, July 30.
Women's 50m Freestyle (heat 9 and 10)
Time: 8.35pm
27-year-old Emma Mckeon will represent Australia in the Women's 50m freestyle at 8.35pm AEST on Friday July 30 alongside 29-year-old flag-bearer, Cate Campbell.
Men's 1500m Freestyle (heat 2 and 4)
Time: 8.59pm and 9.33pm
19-year-old Neil Thomas will represent Australia alongside 26-year-old Jack McLoughlin in the Men's 1500m freestyle at 8.59pm and 9.33pm AEST respectively, on Tuesday, July 27.
Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 1)
Time: 9:50pm
Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay (heat 1)
Time: 10.01pm
Feature Image: Supplied.