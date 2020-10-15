The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 16.

300 New Zealanders are arriving into Australia's 'travel bubble.'

The travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is finally happening, with hundreds of Kiwis expected to touch down in Sydney today from Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qantas.

About 90 per cent of those on the flights have one way tickets according to 9NEWS.

No direct flights to Darwin are scheduled, but New Zealand passengers can fly from Sydney to Darwin or Alice Springs.

With confidence and good humour, the 40-year-old shaded her conservative rival, who desperately needed to leave a strong impression in the final hours to swing the remaining undecided voters.

Ms Collins attacked Ms Ardern's record on child poverty and housing as less than her transformational promises.

However, Ms Ardern was sharper with her closing pitch, citing the need for stability in New Zealand's response to COVID, a sales job that's working with Kiwis.

Around the world.

- London is expected to move to "high alert" level on Friday to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

- Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first public engagement since Britain's coronavirus lockdown in March, stepping out on Thursday without a mask despite a resurgence of the virus.

- With AAP

Feature image: Getty/Pod Save America/Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto.