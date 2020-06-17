News
kids

From Delta Goodrem to Georgia Love: 21 Aussie celebs share their adorable childhood photos.

When we look back through our old childhood photos we’re usually met with the same pang of awkwardness and confusion.

It’s a time in our lives where we cared less about what we looked like and more about convincing our parents to stay up past our bedtime.

And celebrities are no different.

Thanks to Instagram, we now get to see a glimpse of what celebrities looked like before all the glitz and glamour.

From Dannii Minogue to Liam Hemsworth, here’s a roundup of our favourite Aussie celebrities’ childhood photos.

Behold.

Delta Goodrem. 




 


Image: TikTok @deltagoodrem

Dannii Minogue.


Dannii and Kylie Minogue, and their mum.


Sam Frost.


Emma Watkins (aka Emma Wiggle).


Matty J.


Zoe Foster Blake.

Georgia Love.


Julia Morris.


Rebel Wilson.


Chris Hemsworth.


Liam Hemsworth.


Hugh Jackman.


Ricki-Lee Coulter.


Keith Urban.


Nicole Kidman.


Miranda Kerr.


Ruby Rose.


Brooke Boney.

Isla Fisher.


Rose Byrne.


Which celebrity throwback photo surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

This article was originally published on May 25, 2020, and was updated on June 18, 2020.

Feature Image: Instagram @danniiminogue/@matthewdavidjohnson and TikTok @deltagoodrem


