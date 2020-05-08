We've discovered how Ashley Graham gets her lips to look so plump and it's... brow pencil.

Some days, all we want to do is crawl into bed and watch back-to-back beauty tutorials.

There’s something about watching our favourite celebrities apply skincare and makeup in their own bathrooms that is so therapeutic, we can’t look away.

WATCH: Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist… there’s no black eye shadow in sight. Post continues below





Luckily for us, plus-size model, new mum and general knower of beauty things Ashley Graham has now shared her ‘no makeup’ makeup routine on her Instagram.

And although the entire 20-minute video has some fantastic makeup tips and tricks, there was one that left us gobsmacked.

Ashley Graham has a brilliant hack to make her lips look fuller: brow pencil. And they look so, freaking good.

Oh and if one celebrity beauty tutorial wasn’t enough, here are 10 of our other favourites. Happy watching.

Kim Kardashian West

Drew Barrymore

Jessica Alba

View this post on Instagram At home facial A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 25, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

Eva Longoria

View this post on Instagram @lorealparis A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

Zoë Foster Blake

January Jones

View this post on Instagram Human stew ingredients A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

Millie Bobby Brown

Ashley Tisdale

View this post on Instagram Sometimes just putting on some makeup can feel a bit normal! A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

Feature Image: Instagram/ @ashleygraham

