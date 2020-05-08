We've discovered how Ashley Graham gets her lips to look so plump and it's... brow pencil.

Some days, all we want to do is crawl into bed and watch back-to-back beauty tutorials.
There’s something about watching our favourite celebrities apply skincare and makeup in their own bathrooms that is so therapeutic, we can’t look away.
Luckily for us, plus-size model, new mum and general knower of beauty things Ashley Graham has now shared her ‘no makeup’ makeup routine on her Instagram.
And although the entire 20-minute video has some fantastic makeup tips and tricks, there was one that left us gobsmacked.
Ashley Graham has a brilliant hack to make her lips look fuller: brow pencil. And they look so, freaking good.
View this post on Instagram
Used @revlon makeup for 20 min tutorial ????????????????????????????
A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on May 5, 2020 at 10:27am PDT
Oh and if one celebrity beauty tutorial wasn’t enough, here are 10 of our other favourites. Happy watching.
Kim Kardashian West
View this post on Instagram
I’m walking you step-by-step through a quick and natural makeup routine for staying home. (With unexpected cameo from North) I’m using some of my @kkwbeauty essentials: -Liquid Concealer in shade 7 -Baking Powder in shade 2 -Crème Contour & Highlight Set in Medium -Powder Contour & Highlight Palette in Medium -Classic Shimmers Blush Palette -Mascara -Nude 1.5 Lip Liner -90’s Icon Matte Lipstick -Brightening Powder in shade 2
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:59am PDT
Drew Barrymore
View this post on Instagram
My @flowerbeauty go-to right now is our Day Glow Highlighting Glaze. It’s a purse-friendly, on-the-go essential that contours, highlights and bronzes! I love wearing this formula year-round, but especially in the winter for a hint of bronzy color on my cheekbones, forehead, around the nose, on my brow bone and along my jaw line. I’ve been taking it with me everywhere! #flowerbeauty AVAILABLE NOW @ultabeauty (link in bio)
A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 9, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT
Jessica Alba
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 25, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Clean beauty – makeup has never worked so well with clean formulas. I have the most sensitive skin and eyes and I’m so happy that we formulated products that work for folks like me that have super sensitive and reactive skin. And what’s the point of clean skin if you end up slathering a bunch of makeup that’s made with ingredients that clog your pores or could cause reactions? Now you don’t have to, no comprises and clean formulas @honest_beauty ✨ Check it out! Link in bio ????????#tutorialtuesday
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:33am PST
Eva Longoria
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:14am PDT
Zoë Foster Blake
View this post on Instagram
Just cos we don’t leave the dang house doesn’t mean we can’t look after our skin and do basic makeup to pep us the heck up. Takes 5 minutes, WILL make us feel better. ???? #stayhome
A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Skin can start to get a bit bitchy with all this constant insidesies. Dry. Flaky. Spotty. Dull. Annoying. Blergh. If you take 25 mins once a week for a deep clean and nourishment party, you WILL see a difference. Your face will get the TLC it needs, and you will get the glow you deserve. Headband was a giveaway when we launched Fancy Face. (‘Gone.’) Sorry!
A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:21am PDT
January Jones
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT
Millie Bobby Brown
View this post on Instagram
while staying home rachel and i are keeping positive and doing some extra self-care ♡ @florencebymills @ultabeauty @bootsuk
A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:06am PDT
Ashley Tisdale
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes just putting on some makeup can feel a bit normal!
A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:51am PDT
Feature Image: Instagram/ @ashleygraham
