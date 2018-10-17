What's happening to Ariana Grande's $130K engagement ring?

In celebrity news that everyone saw coming, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have ended their shorter-than-footy-season relationship and broken off their engagement.

But just who gets to keep the over-sized engagement ring reportedly worth US$93,000 (AU$130,000)?

Well, according to TMZ - who broke the story of their split on Monday- Ariana was "quick to fork it over" to her former fiance.

If the 25-year-old indeed gave the custom-designed pear-cut sparkler back to her Saturday Night Live comedian ex, she would be observing the belief that engagement rings are a conditional present that should be returned if you don't actually get married.

But plenty of other celebrities have kept their engagement ring, including Mariah Carey - who reportedly sold the $13 million ring James Packer gave her.

Perhaps more controversial for the young ex-couple will be who gets to keep their pet teacup pig, Piggy Smallz.

Ariana was the one who bought her, but surely Pete's recently inked tattoo of the pig gives him some claim of pet-parenthood.

The split was reportedly amicable, so many they can come to some kind of shared custody arrangement.

Ariana and Pete are yet to confirm their split, but their two-day silence has everyone all but convinced it's true.

The pair began dating in May - shortly after ending relationships with their former partners - and announced their engagement just a few weeks later.