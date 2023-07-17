'They were having problems.' Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have split.

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have reportedly split.

The couple, who married in 2021, have been separated since January and are planning to divorce, according to both TMZ and Page Six, but have remained amicable.

"They came to the decision together," a source told Page Six. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Image: Instagram/@arianagrande.

Grande, 30, was not wearing her wedding ring when attending Wimbledon over the weekend, sparking speculation among fans.

The star has been based in London for most of the year while filming the Wicked adaptation, while Gomez, a 27-year-old luxury real estate agent, is based in Los Angeles.

Gomez reportedly visited her on-set earlier this year in an attempt to rekindle, but it didn't work out.

Grande and Gomez married in secret at Grande's home in Montecito, California on May 15, 2021.

"It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," Grande's representative told People at the time.

They first announced their engagement in December 2020 after 10 months of dating.

Gomez proposed with a pearl and diamond ring that had special meaning to the pop star, as the pearl came from a ring that her grandmother had given her.

"Forever n then some," Grande shared on Instagram.

Feature image: Instagram/@arianagrande.