A live stream on Stan, and everything else we know about the 2023 ARIA Awards so far.

The ARIA Awards — aka the biggest night in Aussie music — are returning in 2023 with a brand new look.

The 37th annual ARIA Awards, hosted by the Australian Recording Industry Association, will return to Sydney's Hordern Pavilion for the second year in a row on November 15.

This year, the ARIAs are going live(!) from 5pm and will premiere on Stan for the first time in Aussie history. The live stream will be followed by the usual free-to-air broadcast across the Nine Network at 7.30pm AEDT.

Live coverage of the red carpet will also be available on the official ARIA YouTube channel from 1.30pm, so you can see all the fancy outfits as they arrive in real time.

As for who we'll see at the Hordern? Entries for nominees began back in July, and voting for the award categories begins on August 30, so we can expect a full nomination announcement in late September.

"The incredible releases over the last 12 months prove there's no shortage of world-class talent on our shores, and 15 November is our opportunity to showcase a year of amazing Australian music to the world," ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said.

"We're thrilled to be back at the Hordern and broadcasting a spectacular show across Stan, Nine and YouTube that will make Aussies proud of our outstanding artists and their achievements."

Last year, the show was hosted by Natalie Imbruglia, G Flip and Ruel, after Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi pulled out. Baker Boy won the most trophies with five from six nominations, while Rüfüs Du Sol had the most nominations with seven (and one win).

While we wait for more details on 2023's show, get excited by pressing play on ya favourite Aussie music.

Feature image: Getty.