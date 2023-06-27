When Lewis Capaldi's tics stopped him singing at Glastonbury, something incredible happened.

Glastonbury 2023 just wrapped up for another year. One of the world's biggest festivals, this year's five-day event featured performances from icons such as Elton John, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo.

But the performer whose set has gone viral online is Lewis Capaldi's.

The Scottish singer has been open about his recent diagnosis of Tourette syndrome, also known as Tourette's.

While performing at this week's festival, he was experiencing tics - related to Tourette's - on stage during his final song 'Someone You Love', leaving him unable to sing.

But the crowd knew exactly what to do. Loud enough to hear every word, they began to sing the song for him.

Video via Mamamia.

Once the song had finished, he thanked the audience for their support, visibly emotional.

"I really apologise. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in," he said. "We're gonna play two more songs if that's cool, even if I can't hit all the notes. Glastonbury, I'm really sorry. I'm a bit annoyed with myself."

After the end of the set, he could be heard saying to the crowd: "I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough."