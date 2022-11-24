The ARIA Awards took place this Thursday night, with Australia's best in the music business and lots of familiar faces turning out for the red carpet.

Plenty of big awards were up for grabs, and some of the winners included Tones and I, Indigenous rapper Baker Boy, The Wiggles and more.

This year there's no 'Best Male Artist' or 'Best Female Artist' categories – rather a 'Best Solo Artist' category to account for the fact not all people identify with a specific gender.

Reflecting on this big move, Aussie musician G Flip – who is non-binary – said they were thrilled to see this change come about.

"I think it's really awesome that there's now the best solo artist, it allows gender-diverse humans, and it's so inclusive. Being non-binary myself I find it really heartwarming – it's good to feel included by the ARIAs and I think it's great."

