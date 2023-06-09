We need to talk about the suspicious disappearance of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

For a while, no Hollywood event seemed complete without an appearance from Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and probably also their tongues.

The pair worked together filming the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020, and after publically confirming their relationship they quickly became one of the world's most visible celebrity couples.

They were everywhere, which is truly a feat when you consider no one was anywhere in 2020.

Even when they weren't physically at events, touching hands and/or tongues on a red carpet, the pair were pretty inescapable.

Over on Instagram, we learned how they drank each other's blood and got hot and heavy on an Airbnb table.

And in joint interviews, they talked about a higher power bringing them together, a weird earlier 2010s meeting where MGK — real name Colson Baker — told Fox 'I am weed' and how their first kiss didn't involve lips but did involve 'breathing each other's breath'.

"This is a very intense relationship," Fox later said in a GQ interview.

It was the understatement of the century.

Then in February, their intense love turned into an intense maybe break-up after a reported fight at a Super Bowl party.

On social media, Fox posted lyrics from Beyonce's Lemonade (famously about Jay-Z's cheating!) and shared a series of photos of an envelope being burned.

Hours later, she deleted her Instagram account. She later reactivated it to deny that any cheating had taken place and criticise "baseless news stories".

Image: Instagram.

For a while, various tabloids and sources insisted the pair were on a break, but more recently it has become clear they are back together.

But this time, Fox and MGK seem to be approaching the public nature of their relationship differently.

A source spoke to People about their reconciliation, and there's no guarantee they'll go back to licking each other in front of our eyes soon.

"They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though," the source said.

They were reportedly wedding planning after getting engaged in January 2022, but they have put those plans on the back burner for now.

Instead, Fox and MGK have kept things uncharacteristically low-key.

In April, they were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii.

A month later, MGK attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support her magazine cover, but they did not walk the red carpet together.

She is currently supporting him at shows across Europe, and while they are both being photographed, it's usually separately.

And their Instagram accounts, where they used to post and comment all the time about each other, look just like most other celebrities' now, where they are mostly just used for promotion.

It's an interesting change for a couple who built an entire brand on just that: being a couple. Their personas became intertwined in a way that tends to happen when you shout each other's names from the rooftops and overshare on the reg.

On one hand, it's a little sad that they're no longer giving us much to talk about. Not that we're entitled to details about anyone's personal life, but few celebrity relationships are as good at generating gossip as these two were.

On the bright side, however, there are far fewer visible tongues on red carpets now.

Feature image: Getty.