"The secret's finally out." Yes, The Bachelorette's Elly and Frazer are still together.

IT'S OVER.

The Bachelorette 2020 wrapped up this week, and we finally got to see who ended up with who after being bombarded with (and constantly confused by) approximately four million rumours surrounding this season.

When it came to Elly Miles' love story we were baited with a dramatic finale, with previews showing her walking in and out of various rooms and crying. A lot.

But, after all that drama, we reached the sweet, sweet decision-making moment all reality TV shows lead us to. And we got to see Elly pick Frazer.

The dashing dude had been a front runner for many a moon, so we're not shocked to our core. But, as always, we have finished watching the final episode with a bunch of questions, including, but certainly not limited to, these:

Was Elly actually wearing a legitimate wedding dress for the final?

Did Becky just hide in the bushes with Osher to watch Elly's big decision play out?

How is Frazer's face that physically dreamy?

But the biggest question of all (literally, we can see you googling it), is this:

Are Elly and Frazer still together?

The official Bachelorette Australia channel shared this shot to announce that Elly chose Frazer:

Since the post (and the end of the finale episode) Elly and Frazer have both posted to their individual Instagrams to confirm their relationship is still going strong.

"What a ride," Elly shared.

"I just want to thank everyone for their support and kind words to Frazer and I."

She thanked her sister for joining her on the Bachie journey and viewers for their support.

"I'm so happy that we have gotten to this point to finally have everything out in the open and we can get cracking on making some epic memories together," she said. "Good times ahead."

"The secret's finally out," Frazer wrote.

"Coming into the mansion I didn't know what I was going to get out of this experience. I'm glad I stepped out of my comfort zone and opened my heart up… I got to meet Elly, such a kind and genuine person. I can't wait to see what the future has in store… exciting times to come."

The Bachelorette official page also uploaded one of the typical post-Bach video updates, where the couple gave a wee update.

"I think we're just really excited to do real life together, go on some adventures, make some memories and just get to know each other even more outside of the experience that we've had," Elly said.

Okay.

Sooo... no update on how they've navigated a relationship in a pandemic or whether Elly's made the move to Queensland as planned. More may come out as the pair do their post-Bachie interviews over the next couple of days but for now it's all fairly... mysterious.

Unfortunately, the other love story on this year's Bachelorette hasn't turned out quite so rosy, with Becky and Pete confirmed their relationship didn't last the distance on Friday morning.

The rumours.

Back to the Elly and Frazer. Beyond their public announcement and before the finale even went to air, rumours had began circulating around the relationship status of Elly Miles.

That was mainly due to an interview that Elly did with Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill, where she admitted that she wasn't at the "saying I love you" stage yet. This differs greatly from previous Bachelor and Bachelorettes who are usually super gushy and drop the L-bomb at the finale.

But this kinda laid-back attitude can be forgiven - especially as this was a particularly rushed season. And so Elly and Frazer probably didn't clock a lot of actual physical hours together.

Beyond this though, there have been some major rumours that Elly has stayed in Newcastle, NSW, since filming and so hasn't been spending time with Frazer who is based up in Queensland.

We can only imagine how tough it would have been for Elly and Frazer to keep the flame burning while navigating a pandemic, paparazzi and a bucket load of rumours.

But yep, we're pleased to report Elly and Frazer are still together.

