rogue

HEAD TO THE BARBER: Studies show men with beards carry more germs than dogs.

Grab your man and take him to the barber, a study has found there is more bacteria in beards than in dog’s fur.

The Swiss study of 18 men and 30 dogs found that the beards have a high microbial count, while only 23 of the 30 dogs had a high microbial account.

As any Kombucha lover knows, bacteria doesn’t necessarily mean bad. Are beards dirty? Or are they just building up the ole immune system?

Unfortunately, seven of the subject’s beards were home to harmful bacteria that is bad for human health, suggesting that bearded men and the kissers of those men are at risk of infection.

Yep. Your man could be making you sick.

None of this please. 

via GIPHY

“The researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur,” study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit said.

“On the basis of these findings, dogs can be considered as clean compared with bearded men,” added Gutzeit.

Beards are cancelled.

Buy a dog.

End of discussion.

