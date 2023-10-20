We need to dissect the trailer for Anyone But You, the new rom-com that launched a conspiracy.

It's one of the most controversial movies of the year but this has nothing to do with the film itself.

And at long last, Anyone But You has a trailer.

For the initiated, the rom-com became the target of public debate earlier this year due to its two stars — Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell — getting a little two flirty while filming a movie literally about two people getting a little too flirty.

And to make the story even more delicious, Anyone But You was filmed in Australia with Sweeney and Powell spotted in locations across Sydney in March and April this year.

So what is this godforsaken film even about? Our flirty stars play Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two people who had an initial attraction until “something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold.”

But then the feuding pair end up in Australia at a destination wedding where they agree to pretend to be a couple... for some reason.

Whatever their motivation might be, hopes are high for this movie as it's in the hilarious hands of Easy A director Will Gluck. The movie also stars rom-com king Dermot Mulroney, Australia's own Rachel Griffiths and Barbie's Alexandra Shipp.

Watch the trailer for Anyone But You. Post continues after video.

I'm just going to say it: this movie's marketing has been playing rather fast and loose with the term 'rom-com', as I'm sensing plenty of rom and minimal com.

It's just not a particularly funny trailer.

The soundtrack is also giving serious 50 Shades vibes. I feel like Sydney is about to whip out handcuffs and a ball gag at any given moment — it's all very sexy.

Hopefully, the actual movie is a bit more humurous and the teaser's tone is an attempt at misdirection.

So why do we already care so much about all this?

If we cast our minds back to April 2023, times were much simpler then.

Most of this year's celebrity breakups were yet to unfold.

Taylor Swift hadn't made a revenge pact with Sophie Turner.

Jada Pinkett Smith wasn't saying weird things to anyone who would listen.

All we had was Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell and the indisputable fact that they kinda acted like a couple while promoting Anyone But You. Like, you know, they smiled a lot at each other.

Siri play 'Love at First Sight' by Kylie Minogue. Image: Getty.

One might argue that good friends and co-workers also smile at each other and exchange friendly banter — but nope.

The internet had decided these two had fallen in love while filming a rom-com.

But there was one small problem: they were both already in relationships. Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2018 while Powell had been dating model Gigi Paris for three years.

But then something happened, something that did little to dissuade the public (and TikTok) away from the narrative the two stars were together and therefore had cheated on their partners.

Gigi unfollowed both Powell and Sweeney on Instagram, before posting this mysterious caption: “Know your worth & onto the next.” Cue unhinged screaming and hollering online from every direction imaginable.

It was a scandal! It was a bandwagon to jump on! It was, well... fun!

Sadly for fans of hot goss, none of the speculation proved to be true.

It came out later that Gigi and Glen had broken up due to their long-distance relationship, rather than Sydney. “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia, they both decided to break up for good," an insider told People.

The same source said that the model only unfollowed Sydney because she never followed her back, which is... extremely relatable.

Sweeney is still engaged to long-term boyfriend Davino, and went on to address the cheating rumours in an interview.

“Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” Sweeney said in a August interview with Variety. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

The White Lotus actor maintains that she and her co-star still talk 'all the time' since filming wrapped. “Glen and I don’t really care," she said.

"We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

Anyone But You will premiere on Australian screens on Boxing Day.

Feature image: Sony Pictures + Getty.