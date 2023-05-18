We now have a release date for season two of And Just Like That. Here's everything else we know.

We knew And Just Like That... would return for a second season in June, but now we have a date.

The much-anticipated news was announced this week, with the first two episodes of the season dropping on June 22 on BINGE, and the remaining episodes dropping weekly.

With just over a month until our favourite New Yorkers come back onto our screens, here's everything we know about And Just Like That... season two.

Watch the teaser trailer for AJLT season two here. Post continues after video.

When will And Just Like That... season two premiere?

June 22! Mark your calendars.

Who's returning for season two?

Much like season one, season two of AJLT will follow three of the 'core four' SATC characters, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

While Kim Cattrall declined to participate in the project, her character Samantha Jones is referred to numerous times during the reboot and now lives in London.

And no, Cattrall won't appear in season two, either.

Last year, it was announced John Corbett would return as Carrie's former SATC lover Aiden Shaw, when the show's official Instagram page shared a photo of the pair holding hands on set.

Aidan's return has also been teased in a first-look video shared by Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram in April.

"And just like that I realised, some things are better left in the past﻿ — but maybe, not everything," Carrie's voiceover says as Aidan appears on screen.

What will season two be about?

It's likely that season two of AJLT will pick up soon after we left off.

Carrie's reignited dating life is likely to be a theme after season one closed with her big kiss with Franklyn.

Then, there's Charlotte's daughter, Rock, and their ongoing gender identity journey.

Perhaps most notably though, will be Miranda's evolving relationship with Che.

According to show creator, Michael Patrick King, season two will pick up three weeks after season one, with Miranda and Che in Los Angeles.

"One of my burning passions about season two is Che," he told Variety.

"I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

King added that the next instalment of the series will be about getting to know the characters on a deeper level.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover," he said of Che, "and season two is about reading the book."

Season one also wrapped with Carrie meeting up with her estranged best friend, Samantha. According to King, the two women will continue texting in season three.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





The showrunner also shared his thoughts on what Carrie and Samantha may have discussed during their drink in Paris.

"It’s very funny because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation," he said in June 2022.

"So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.

"I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in."

In March 2023, Evan Handler, who portrays Charlotte’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt, on the series, praised the second season on Instagram — and declare that the spinoff is getting back to its roots.

"On Monday night, I turned and looked back at the six months I'd just finished filming Season 2 of And Just Like That," Handler wrote.

"For all of those who loved or hated Season 1, here's what I can tell you about Season 2: Sex and the City is back. You heard it here."

Feature image: Supplied/Binge.