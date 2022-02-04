What happened to Aidan and all your other And Just Like That finale questions, answered.

Right, so way back when the show was still in production and we all thought we were coming to the end of this pesky pandemic business, John Corbett, aka the tall drink of water who plays Aidan, told the media he was joining the cast.

"I’m going to do the show," he told Page Six in April 2021.

When the publication asked him how many episodes he would appear in, he replied: "I think I might be in quite a few. I like all those people [in the cast], they’ve been nice to me."

HBO declined to comment on Aidan's involvement in the show at the time.

And now season one has wrapped up and there hasn't been even a single glimpse of Aidan. Or a whiff of him.

So what the heck happened? Was Corbett just stirring the pot? Or was this a decoy?

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King has cleared things up... to an extent.

"The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan," he told Indiewire. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out."

"[Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended," he added.

Ok, so does that mean Aidan could be in the second season?

Possibly.

King said season one was all about getting Carrie out of her grief and "into the light" which means she could be open to rekindling an old flame in season two.

Were we supposed to see Big's ghost?

