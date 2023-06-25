Living in Spain and moving on from the infamous trial: Amber Heard's life now.

It was the trial that had many captivated online, and resulted in countless media reports social media posts, real-life conversations and divides in opinion.

Over six weeks in 2022, the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took place, and the world watched. And judged.

For many, they found the trial and coverage that surrounded it to be quite re-traumatising. As for Heard herself, she said she felt "publicly shamed and humiliated" throughout the trial.

Watch: Miley Cyrus on the stigma of divorce. Post continues below.

In December 2022, six months after a court verdict mostly in Depp's favour, Heard confirmed that she and Depp had settled the defamation case.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Heard wrote: "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to... There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Since the end of the infamous trial, Heard has been living a much quieter life, compared to Depp who has gone on to promote blockbuster movies, partake in profile interviews and become the celebrity face of a Dior men's fragrance.

For Heard, she decided to leave America and now resides in Spain.

According to multiple reports, it was a deliberate decision to start a new chapter for herself away from the US media.

"She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," one source said recently. "I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project."

And she's not alone in Spain either.

Back in July 2021, Heard announced she had welcomed a baby girl.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote on Instagram.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Over the years, Heard has shared an occasional photo of her and daughter together.

She has never confirmed or spoken on the child's paternity, only referring to the fact that she is a single parent.

As she said in an Instagram post: "I'm just the mum and the dad. She [Oonagh] is the boss."

Heard is also slowly stepping back into the spotlight.

This week, she attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her movie In the Fire.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "It's a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don't want to sound cheesy about it, but it's a movie about love."

The film festival was one of the first public appearances Heard has done since the end of the defamation trial.

In the Fire was filmed prior to the defamation trial, and so far, it appears she has not acted since.

Heard is also expected to return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to come out later this year. She appeared in a trailer for the film shown at CinemaCon 2023 that has not yet been released to the public.

Speaking to the TODAY Show in 2022, Heard said she hopes this next chapter of her life brings her peace.

"I get to be a mum full time, we're I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said. "It's surreal and difficult. This has been a long time coming."

Feature Image: Instagram.

TAKE SURVEY ➤