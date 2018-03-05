News
celebrity

Allison Janney just delivered the best opening line the Oscars has ever seen.

Oh.

Allison Janney just out-Janneyed herself.

Janney won best supporting actress for her role as Tonya Harding’s problematic, bird-wearing mother in I, Tonyaat this year’s Academy Awards.

When she got up on stage to accept the award she delivered a pitch perfect Allison Janney-esque line.

“I did it all myself,” she said while deadpanning straight into the camera.

The crowd erupted into laughter and then Janney continued on with her speech, thanking everyone who worked with her on the film.

“Nothing further from the truth. Thank you to the Academy. My fellow nominees: you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession. You are all extraordinary.”

Janney also thanked screenwriter Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, director Craig Gillespie, and “a cast and crew and bird that elevated my work”.

She then dedicated her win to her brother Hal, who died by suicide in 2011.

“To my mother and father, Jay, my family, my family of friends… And this is for Hal. You’re always in my heart,” she said.

This was Janney’s first Oscar nomination and win.

