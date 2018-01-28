News
fashion

The $89 mini red wrap dress everyone is wearing right now.

The holiday season has passed, but one thing’s for sure – there’s a clear standout in this summer’s wardrobe.

From family barbeques to music festivals to balmy nights at the beach and even on the morning commute – we’ve seen them absolutely everywhere.

Yep, we’re talking the mini wrap dress. And now, we’ve found the perfect one.

Introducing the Aliyah red print wrap dress from Jfahri, the Melbourne Lady StartUp we can’t get enough of.

Red and covered in white flowers with ruffles around the arms, the stunning Ailyah dress is frilly, floral and all-around gorgeous.

Like most mini wrap dresses, it features a super flattering v-neck and a wrap around tie, which cinches in the waist (yes, please) and ruffles around the arms and the bottom of the dress.

This mini wrap dress makes dressing for the heat a breeze as it’s so versatile. It’s easily paired with sneakers or sandals or even dressed up with wedges or heels for Valentine’s Day.

Listen: The wardrobe staples of every stylish person. Post continues after audio…

Jfahri’s Aliyah dress is so popular, it sold out in a day and now, they’re taking pre-orders for the next batch.

You can grab your own Aliyah dress for $89 from the Jfahri pop-up store in South Yarra, the Jfahri website or on Instagram. 

fashion

