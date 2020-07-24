"We have decided to take time apart": The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have split.

The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have split.

Oetjen, who chose the Victorian man in the final episode of the 2018 season of the reality show, announced their breakup via Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we want to let everyone know that we have decided to take time apart in order to give each other space and time to fully focus on our own paths," she wrote.

"We both love each other deeply and only want the best for each other and both want the ultimate happiness for each other and hopefully our paths will reconnect again soon. [sic]

"We’ve decided to be open with this so there’s no speculation and so we expect love, respect and kindness in return.

"I love you Taite."





The couple recently went into business together, launching virtual wellness program, Sweaty AF, after their initial plans to open a fitness studio in Ballarat were scuppered by COVID-19.

Just three weeks ago, both Oetjen and Radley posted photos celebrating that they were reunited after 88 days apart due to public health restrictions.

The former banking employee remained in Victoria for work whilst Oetjen isolated on her parents' property in Queensland's Glasshouse Mountains.

"Shaking when I first saw you, heart beating fast and then to feel your face against my neck, that warmth and love washed over us as one, as my nose nuzzled into your neck," Oetjen wrote of their reunion.

"It was so primal, exactly like bringing two souls back together where they belong...Thanks Isolation in more ways than 1, but in this instance — thank you for showing us our strength, both as separate souls and our spirit that flies together."

Feature image: Instagram.