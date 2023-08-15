A heavily discounted Dyson, and 9 other steals our team are eyeing in the Afterpay Day sales.

From August 17-20, Afterpay is hosting a massive sale and we couldn't be more ready.

Brands including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and Dyson will be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.

Since the sale started early, we've been scouring the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds, including activewear, beauty products and wardrobe staples.

From Alias Mae slides to a heavily discounted Dyson vacuum, here are 10 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.

Witchery Crepe Henley Knit Dress, was $249.95, now $145.95.

Image: Witchery.

"Witchery is my go-to for throw-on-and-go dresses. I've purchased three in the past two years and wear them all the time. This one is $100 off and comes in a bunch of staple colours - I'll know I'll get my money's worth." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Alias Mae Paris Slides, was $199.95, now $139.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"I've been eyeing off these bad boys for a while, so it was an instant add-to-cart for me when I saw they were part of the sales. They'll literally go with e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g." - Alix Nicholson, Managing Editor.

Actif Studio Bondi Active 25" Leggings, was $99, now $69.30.

Image: The Iconic.

"I actually already own these, but love them so much I'm buying more. Whether I am running or just hanging out, these tights are just so comfy. What better time to stock up than when they're on sale." - Isabelle Dolphin, Content Producer.

Mermade Hair Blowdry Brush, was $109, now $87.20.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This is cheeky because I already own this but I use it EVERY SINGLE DAY. Just grab it while on sale." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Abrand 95 Mid Straight Crop Jeans, was $139.95, now $97.95.

Image: The Iconic.

"I need a new pair of jeans and these are going straight into my shopping cart. I love the shape, I've tried plenty of jeans from this brand before and loved them - plus the wash of the denim is super versatile. And who doesn't love a sale on staple denim pieces?" - Isabella Ross, Content Producer.

Atmos&Here Harper PU Biker Jacket, was $99.99, now $59.99.

Image: The Iconic.

"A biker or leather jacket is always my go-to wardrobe staple for 'in between' weather, and the style is timeless, so I consider it a smart investment." - Polly Taylor, Page Editor.

KVD Ink Liner, was $34, now $23.80.

Image: The Iconic.

"I love KVD liners. They’re so pigmented and easy to apply. As someone who doesn’t really use liner because I have watery eyes, these don’t budge and they’re perfect to have on the go for touch-ups as well!" - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

M.N.G Angela Trench Coat, was $179.95, now $125.95.

Image: The Iconic.

"I've been on the lookout for the perfect classic trench. This one's a great price anyway, but the discount makes it that much sweeter." - Alix Nicholson, Managing Editor.

Dyson Cyclone V10™, was $1,099, now $799.

Image: Dyson.

"It's finally time I buy myself a Dyson vacuum. This one is $300 and if I don't want to see the damage done straight away I'll use Afterpay." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Peta & Jain Liv Tote Bag, was $89.95, now $62.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"My work tote has just about carked it sadly. So I figured a new one is desperately needed!! I love the quality of all the bags from Peta & Jain (my mini crossbody is a staple I've used for years), so I'm looking forward to getting their tote. And you just know black will go with everything." - Isabella Ross, Content Producer.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.



Feature image: The Iconic/Witchery.