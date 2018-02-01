AFLW is back and we're pumped for the first match this Friday.

Australia’s women’s footy competition is back for a second season and will kick off with a highly-anticipated match this Friday.

At the launch of the AFLW season on Tuesday, a crowd gathered to watch the eight team captains walk out on stage in their guernseys.

In a powerful moment, each of the captains welcomed on stage a person who inspires them.

Adelaide captain Erin Phillips brought along her niece, Lennie Bergoin, who with football in her blood from her dad and grandad, Erin hoped she would one day play for the Crows.

Brisbane’s Emma Zielke brought her nan Joan, explaining, “She’s an incredibly strong – she’s quite nervous as well – and inspiring woman. She’s always been my number one supporter.”

Fremantle’s Kara Donnellan said her grandma Gail inspires her “to be the best version of myself on and off the field”. Carlton captain Brianna Davey and Bulldog’s Katie Brennan also brought along family members who had supported them, their dads.

Greater Western Sydney’s Amanda Farrugia brought along a student at the school she works at who’s just taken up AFL after 11 years of dancing.

Melbourne’s Daisy Pearce and Collingwood skipper Steph Chiocci both brought along friends of theirs who had inspired them with their strength.

The players are now preparing for round one, which launches with Collingwood vs Carlton at Ikon Park on Friday at 7.45pm.

Entry to this and all other AFLW matches this season is free. For the fixture and more information head to AFLW’s website.