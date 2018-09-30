The moment after the West Coast Eagles' grand final win that showed pure class.

We’re going to hazard a guess that there are a few of you out there with sore heads this morning.
(I’m DEFINITELY not one of them, that would be terribly unprofessional).
It’s the Sunday of a long weekend for one, but it also happens to be grand final weekend.
You know what that means?
Beers.
And for Eagles fans, whose team won the nail-biting match by five points against Collingwood yesterday, more beers.
But as West Coast fans cleared out of the MCG post-match to revel into the night, the players were caught celebrating in a very different way.
They stayed behind and cleaned the change rooms.
Player Luke Shuey held a beer-filled Esky for his teammates – including Thomas Cole, Chris Masten, Mark LeCras and William Rioli – as they picked up rubbish before heading out to do whatever footy players do when they win a grand final match.
At the risk of sounding like an 80-year-old woman wearing an Eagles scarf while watching the news in her loungeroom over a cuppa, probably with a cat somewhere in the equation, what bloody lovely young men.
I could barely get past housemates to clean the dirty dishes in the sink.
The clean-up came after an, erm, awkward presentation speech by coach Adam Simpson.
“I’m just so proud of the group, being the frontline of the footy club in that sense and it’s taken us a few years … someone farted just then at the back, who was that?” Simpson said as laughter erupted, because LOL farts are hilarious.
Jack Redden was thought to be the culprit, but he denied it.
While we all know whoever denied it supplied it, the investigation into who is responsible for breaking wind during the speech (there’s that 80-year-old woman again) continues.
Now if only I could get someone to clean my lounge room after last night…
Want to help Mamamia with some new ideas? Plus go in the chance to win $50? Take our quick survey now.
Top Comments
We're praising football players for picking up their own rubbish...? Seriously??
This trend started earlier this year, Japan had lost their place in The Soccer World Cup to Belgium. The Japanese cleaned the change-room to operating room standards to show respect for their hosts.
This is a trending thing for sporting teams (and fans) now and while it is not worthy of praise as you said, it's a rather pleasant philosophy in itself and should be encouraged - and hopefully spread to aspects of other behavior, sporting or otherwise.
I suppose I'm trying to view it with a glass half full approach
Its a low bar when this is what they get congratulated on
Peeps can be piggies!
It is pretty common nowadays for people to leave the rememants of their good time behind! For example:
How many supporters left the 'G and did not put their rubbish in a bin? A pricey ticket does not mean you should leave the place in a poor state!
How many people people have lunch in a food court and then leave their table a mess for someone else to toss their leftovers in the bin right beside the table?
I teach and even after having working hard to make cleaning up fun for my 15 year old students I have to spend twenty minutes after class cleaning the spots they missed.
Lots of people live in really messy homes now - because tossing rubbish in the bin is just too hard!
It is embarrassing that we have to praise grown men for leaving a space as tidy as they found it, but it is necessary.
Peeps are piggies!
I agree with you. Having lived in Japan for many years, you also see people picking up rubbish on the pavement, school kids cleaning up their school grounds (as the norm - not because they are on detention!) people cleaning up their own food in food courts and sweeping the communal footpaths in front of their houses every morning. It shows great respect and gratitude for what they have and I think its something most people in Australia take for granted or we expect someone else to do "the dirty work".
Whilst other commentators seem to think this is no big deal, it is unfortunate that it has gotten to the point in Australia where it is actually not expected that we tidy up after ourselves. The amount of rubbish I see on my morning walks, or the disgusting state I see people leave their table in shared eating facilities make me feel sick.
Having a premiership team leading by example , it shows that no-one is above this job. I hope that this trend continues. Australia is so beautiful and I hope we can start respecting our country!