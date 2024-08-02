Why some people eat the same food every single day for years.

People with ADHD know how much the condition can affect all aspects of their life — from how well they do in school to their relationships. But many people with ADHD may not be as aware of just how much the condition can influence their eating habits. And if left unchecked, these poor eating habits could eventually affect their mental and physical health.
Some of the most common problems are "hyperfixation" and binge eating. Hyperfixation is an intense fixation on certain activities or interests but can include eating habits, too. This means some people may only eat a specific food or meal for a while, before becoming tired of it and moving on to a different food or meal.
Studies have also shown an association between ADHD and certain eating disorders, with binge eating disorder being one of the most common. Binge eating disorder is when people consume large amounts of food over a short time, even when they're not hungry. It's estimated that almost a third of people in the US who have binge eating disorder also have ADHD.
