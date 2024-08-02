Why some people eat the same food every single day for years.

Some experts believe that people with ADHD may overeat to satisfy their need for stimulation. Binge eating may also happen because ADHD makes it difficult for people to have self-control and self-regulation, meaning they may be more likely to overeat if they're feeling sad or angry, and they may not find it as easy to know when they're full.

Some evidence suggests that binge eating in people with ADHD may be attributed to a heightened neural reward response to food rather than impulsivity. This is when the brain is exposed to a stimulus that is rewarding and responds by releasing an increased amount of dopamine, a chemical in the brain associated with reward and pleasure. However, impulsiveness (another symptom of ADHD) may also lead people to overeat — especially foods that are unhealthy.

Some ADHD drugs can also suppress appetite during the day. But as the drug's effects wear off in the evening, appetite increases, which may lead to binge eating.

Sensory issues may also explain why some people with ADHD tend to eat or avoid certain foods. Certain textures or smells may cause sensory overload, making it difficult for people with ADHD to eat them — leading to avoidance of those foods or food groups altogether.

There's also evidence that people with ADHD tend to gravitate toward junk foods, especially food that is high in sugar. This may be because high-sugar foods stimulate the release of dopamine.

People with ADHD have lower levels of dopamine. As such, they may be more "wired" to seek dopamine out. Since eating simple carbohydrates (such as high-sugar foods) triggers a rush of dopamine in the brain, this may be why people with ADHD tend to hyperfixate or binge on these foods.