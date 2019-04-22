Inside Adele's very private eight-year relationship with her now-ex Simon Konecki.

Late last week, news broke that Adele had split from husband Simon Konecki after eight years together.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” a statement from her representation read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Their request for privacy is usual within celebrity announcements, but in the case of Adele and Konecki it is especially expected.

Adele talks about her relationship with Simon Konecki with 60 Minutes Australia in 2015. Post continues below video.

The couple have been notoriously private throughout their relationship, keeping themselves out of the public eye.

Although Adele and her husband were rarely spotted together, it’s known that New York-born Konecki is the co-founder of Life Water, a company which produces bottled water in 100 per cent recycled packaging and donates a portion of their profits to fund international clean water projects.

It is believed the pair began dating in 2011, and although there were initial rumours that they were introduced by Ed Sheeran, Sheeran himself shot down that theory on Twitter.

Konecki and Adele were first spotted together in January 2012 when they holidayed together in Florida. A month later, they attended the 2012 Grammy Awards together and celebrated as Adele won all six of her nominations.

In June of 2012 Adele announced her pregnancy, writing on her website that she and Konecki were "over the moon and very excited" to be expecting their first child together. Konecki also has a daughter with ex-wife and fashion stylist Clary Fisher.

On 19 October 2012, Adele gave birth to their son, Angelo.

They once again appeared together at the 2013 Grammys, but Adele remained cagey about their relationship until giving an out-of-character interview to 60 Minutes Australia in 2015.

"Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal, and is really part of my core now, that's what made me so alright about everything that I've done, because I've got his love," she said about Konecki.

"It’s only because of [him] and because of our kid and stuff that I’m alright."

The following year, a romantic gesture by Konecki attracted much media attention.

At the end of an Adele concert, confetti featuring lyrics from her songs falls from the ceiling. For the couple's fifth anniversary, Konecki swapped out some of the confetti at a concert in Nashville with pink love notes he'd handwritten for her.

In January 2017, Adele was photographed with a band on her wedding finger, sparking rumours that she and Konecki had secretly married. She hinted this the following month during her acceptance speech for the Album of the Year award at the 2017 Grammys for her record-breaking record 25.

"Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you’re the only reason I do it," she said.

She confirmed she was "married now" to a concert crowd in Brisbane a month later in March 2017.

The final public appearance for the former couple was in January this year, when they were spotted heading backstage at an Elton John concert in Los Angeles.

It’s believed the 15-time Grammy Award winner is set to release her new album in late-2019, four years after her previous record 25.