Adele's promotional blitz ahead of the release of her fourth album, 30, is in full swing.

The latest thing getting fans excited is Adele's appearance on Vogue's popular video series 73 Questions, in which... well, it's pretty clear from the name. Typically, celebrities answer 73 questions while giving a tour of their home - but Adele added a twist, answering 95 questions. Why?

Well, I didn't anticipate needing to do math when I got up for work today, but here we go. Adele's albums are titled 19, 21, 25 and (soon) 30.

19 + 21 + 25 + 30 = 95.

Yes, this is some Taylor Swift Easter egg-level stuff.

Watch: Speaking of Adele, did you see her extremely chaotic first-ever Instagram Live? Post continues below video.

As it always does, the Vogue series has given us some really interesting insight. We now know the weird gift James Corden gave Adele, her top three Beyonce albums and the advice she once received from John Mayer.

Here are the main takeaways from the video.

1. Adele has a framed piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion.

You know what? If I found out any non-famous fan of anyone had a piece of chewing gum framed in their house, I would find that... disturbing. But somehow, when it's Adele, it's endearing.

After being asked about her "proudest possession", Adele led the camera to her piece of prized memorabilia.

"It's pretty amazing," she said as she handed over a picture frame containing a piece of gum chewed by one of Adele's heroes, Celine Dion.

Okey... dokey. Image: Vogue.

"James Corden, who's a friend of mine, but also does 'Carpool Karaoke,' which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was," she explained. "So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me!"

Also, on Celine Dion, Adele said 'My Heart Will Go On' was the song that wasn't her own that she's sung the most in her life.

2. Adele's top 3 Beyoncé albums are controversial.

Adele was asked about her favourite Beyoncé albums, and she acknowledged her answer could see Beyoncé's hive come after her.

Her top three are: 1. I am... Sasha Fierce, 2. Lemonade and 3. B'day.

The fact that Beyoncé isn't in that list is a travesty, but who am I to argue with Adele?

3. Her house is like a giant, British cottage in the middle of Los Angeles.

One of the best things about the 73 Questions series is that it gives us a look inside the homes of very famous, very rich people. Pretend all you want, but that is SO INTERESTING.

Adele's house is cozy but polished, and she described it as very "English countryside", which is amazing considering she now lives in LA.

I have no words. Just... look:

Kitchen goals. Image: Vogue.

And living room goals. Image: Vogue.

Image: Vogue.

Oh. There's a second living room. Image: Vogue.

And a third!!! Image: Vogue.

Are we counting this outdoor area as a fourth, or nah? Image: Vogue.

4. Her biggest risk.

Adele was perfectly candid when asked about the biggest risk she's ever taken: "Leaving my marriage", she said.

Adele and her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki announced their separation in April 2019 after nine years together, and their divorce was finalised in March 2021.

5. She doesn't love being ~famous~.

This isn't a huge surprise, as it's been a common theme in a number of Adele interviews and part of the reason she took such a large, 'reclusive' break between albums, but it's interesting all the same.

Image: Vogue.

Adele said she "doesn't love" being recognised in public, which has to suck when you are genuinely one of the most recognisable people in the world.

She explained it in a typically funny, typically Adele way: "Ever since 21 came out, my hair gets bigger, my makeup gets thicker and my dresses get bigger so that I practically look like a bald eagle or something in my day-to-day life."

6. John Mayer helped her after her throat surgery.

Adele had an operation in 2011 to repair a hemorrhaged vocal cord, and said John Mayer - who has also had throat-related surgery - offered her some helpful advice.

"He was just sort of very encouraging to stay silent and be patient," she explained, "Actually, my injury was a very common singer's injury. So, [he said] not to worry too much about it.

"He was great. He's such a sweetheart. I like him so much."

7. Adele is obsessed with pop culture.

Well, she never said this specifically, but her bookcase gives her away.

I mean, LOOK AT THESE TITLES.

Image: Vogue.

I can see books about the Rolling Stones, British pop music, Queen, David Bowie, Warner Bros., Paramount, Universal, Wes Anderson, Elvis... Yeah. She's a culture vulture for sure.

8. Prince Harry > Prince William.

Adele played a round of British this or that, choosing Blur over Oasis, Liam over Noel Gallagher (same) and Prince Harry over Prince William.

She also chose the Spice Girls over The Beatles, which is frankly A RIDICULOUS CHOICE TO HAVE TO MAKE.

"They really don't care. They really, really, really don't care about anything," she said of our #girlpower 90s icons.

"And I can think of just their brashness and stuff like that."

9. Her opinions on her own music.

Asked to rank her top three songs, Adele said 'Someone Like You' was number one, followed by a new song we haven't heard yet. The suspense! 'When We Were Young' rounded out her podium.

My new fave reaction pic. Image: Vogue.

She also said that her favourite lyrics she's ever written are "all on the new album".

We'll be able to find out for ourselves when 30 is released on November 19.

Feature image: Vogue.