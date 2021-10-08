"I didn't read the f**king room." 12 things we learned from Adele's Vogue interviews.

After six years of relative silence, Adele is back.
While we still have to wait a little longer for new music, the singer is the November 2021 cover star of both American Vogue and British Vogue. The covers came with two new cover story interviews, her first in five years.
After years without Adele content, we suddenly have a tsunami of new quotes, details and insight into the past few years of her life, covering everything from her divorce to her undying love for Beyoncé.
Here are the most interesting things we learned from both cover stories.
Her divorce was more 'drift than implosion'.
Adele, 33, filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in 2019. They share eight-year-old son Angelo.
"It just wasn't right for me anymore," she told British Vogue. "I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.
To the American magazine, she shared the same sentiment: "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved."
She said if she reached that 'happiness', "and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it".
She felt embarrassed by the 'failure'.
Adele reflected on those early months, and being scared of people's opinions about her divorce.