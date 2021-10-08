"I didn't read the f**king room." 12 things we learned from Adele's Vogue interviews.

"He said to my face, 'Can you see me?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah.' And he was like, 'Cause I can’t see you.' Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn't there."

The next day, she wrote a song, and over time the album became a way for her to explain herself to him.

The album is more self-reflective than her previous work.

"I realised that I was the problem," she told Vogue. "Cause all the other albums are like, 'You did this! You did that! F*** you! Why can't you arrive for me?' Then I was like: 'Oh, sh*t, I'm the running theme, actually. Maybe it's me!"

"It was more me divorcing myself. Just being like, 'B*tch, f***in' hot mess, get your f***in' sh*t together!"

She once considered retiring from music forever.

At one point Adele wrote to her manager saying the fame she was experiencing "isn't really for me. It's not why I love music."

"I got really famous right as Amy Winehouse died," she told Vogue. "And we watched her die right in front of our eyes."

She worried that she too could spiral out of control, and lose any agency if media caught wind.

"[Amy's death] really offended me. I picked up the guitar because of Amy's first album. She means the most to me out of all artists. Because she was British. Because she was amazing. Because she was tortured. Because she was so funny. I'm not having these people I don't know take my legacy, my story away from me, and decide what I can leave behind or what I can take with me."

To avoid this, she became accustomed to staying out of the public eye for long periods of time.

"I thought, I'm just going to lock myself in a house. That's what I did. I was very reclusive. It paid off, I think. People are used to me being a recluse."

She reconciled with her dad before his death.

Adele's father Mark Evans passed away in May 2021 from bowel cancer.

They had a complicated relationship, which played out publicly through interviews and awards speeches, but Adele told British Vogue they reconciled before his death.

"One thing that definitely happened in my divorce was that it humanised my parents for me. Big time. I went to hell and back. And in that I found the peace to forgive him. He was ready to go and he lasted a long time with it."

She told Vogue she'd been working with a therapist to unpack the trauma related to their relationship.

"Not being sure if someone who is supposed to love you loves you, and doesn't prioritise you in any capacity when you're little. You assume it and get used to it.

"So my relationship with men in general, my entire life, has always been: You're going to hurt me, so I'll hurt you first. It's just toxic and prevents me from actually finding any happiness."