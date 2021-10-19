Adele, Lorde, Taylor and the rise of the reclusive pop star.

Adele's new single, 'Easy On Me', was always going to be a massive hit.

1. It's her first music in six years, 2. She's Adele, one of only a handful of artists that are guaranteed to pull huge numbers in a music industry dominated by streaming, and 3. In the years since her last album, 25, she's been through a divorce - and nobody does heartbreak ballads like her.

She could've released anything, and it would've caused hype. Such is the power of Adele.

All of this made reading Adele's recent Vogue profile all the more interesting; particularly where she reflected on her new single in the context of her biggest ever song: 'Hello'.

"There isn't a bombastic 'Hello'," she said, talking about what to expect from her fourth album, 30.

"But I don't want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don't want to happen again. I'm not saying I've got Hello's in my pocket. I was just conscious that I didn't want my story on this album to sound like that."

We would all love Adele to pump out 'Hello' after 'Hello', and if music was her only consideration, maybe she would.