'Do you wish you looked like him?' The Adam Driver interview going viral for the wrong reasons.

Adam Driver is having quite a rough time on the media trail for his new movie.

The actor is leading upcoming biopic Ferrari as Enzo Ferrari which means he's keeping his House Of Gucci Italian accent and adding on a penchant for zoomie cars.

While appearing at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival in November, an audience member at a Q&A asked him what he thought about the movie's crash scenes, which he said were "cheesy".

Without skipping a beat, Driver told the rude person, "F**k you, I don't know. Next question."

And now this month, Driver was asked a series of probing questions by American broadcaster Chris Wallace. The interview has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the interview below.

Movie and TV reviewer Kev shared on TikTok his disgust at the line of questioning Wallace chose.

"Chris Wallace essentially calls Adam Driver f**king ugly to his face, I'm not even kidding you," he said, before playing a clip of the interview.

In the interview, Wallace asked about Driver's unconventional looks.

"I wanted to ask you...you don't look like the typical movie star. Has that been a help or a hindrance?"

Adam meekly replied, "I look how I look. I can't change that, so I guess it helped me."

But then the actor took on the concept of his physical appearance being a 'hindrance', as he shakily said, "[It's] a hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and having a misshapen, outsized body that I can't fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars."

If this wasn't uncomfortable enough, Wallace then asked Driver if he’d ever thought "it would be easier" if he looked like a handsome man such as Robert Redford.

To illustrate the point further, a vintage photo of Redford appeared on-screen beside Driver.

"If I looked like Robert Redford, it would be easier... ugh yeah," Adam replied. Sensing Driver was not loving the (bizarre, insulting and terrible) question, Wallace added that he wished he looked like Redford.

Driver eventually laughed and added, "Yeah but it would just be different... [if] I was alone in a room, I'd be like, 'Who doesn't want to look like Robert Redford?'" he finally conceded.

For a second, just imagine if some hugely successful female actor was shown a photo of Margot Robbie and asked if it would be easier if they looked like her.

Earlier in the interview, Driver spoke about the negative commentary about his looks.

"The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face, so I take it with a grain of salt. I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn't know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.' So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. I try to not absorb anything."

Adam Driver at the 80 Venice International Film Festival 2023. Image: Getty.

The whole interview was painful to watch, and the comments on the above TikTok were flooded with people defending Driver.

"Adam Driver is literally beautiful," one wrote. Another added, "He handled that well he could’ve gotten upset and like walked away or like gotten mad with him but he didn’t."

Since making his debut in Lena Dunham's Girls, Driver has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men. From playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars to acclaimed roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story, there's no doubt that he is an immensely talented actor.

But he also has had to contend with repeated comments on his physical appearance.

And now, multiple BAFTA, Golden Globe and Oscar nominations later, Adam Driver continues to be humiliated for his public appearance.

If extremely famous and successful men are being objectified for their looks, there's no hope for the rest of us.

Feature image: Getty.