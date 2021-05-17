"I just wanted to get the f*** out of the room." 6 actors on their absolute worst audition ever.

Trying to make it in Hollywood is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Even the most famous stars like Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds have been rejected for a role or had auditions that didn't go to plan.

It's something Seth Rogen and Jason Segel also experienced for themselves when they bombed out of an audition for the 2002 Eminem biopic 8 Mile.

In his new book, Yearbook, Rogen recently shared details of the "weirdest audition" where he tried out for the role of Cheddar Bob, who Evan Jones went on to play in the film.

Before auditioning for the role, the film's casting director asked the actors to bring a friend to exchange lines with, so Rogen asked Segel, who he didn't know was also trying out for the part at first.

"We asked our agents if our auditions could be scheduled one right after the other, so that one of us could audition for Cheddar, with the other reading the Rabbit part, and then we’d switch," he explained in his book.

"We had a sleepover at my apartment the night before the auditions so we could rehearse and then carpooled to the audition together."

Rogen said that he and Segel found some of the lines in the script like "Yo, yo, mothaf***a! It’s Chedda! What up, b****!", so amusing that they "started laughing hysterically" and "literally couldn’t make it through the auditions".

"As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it," he recalled. "It was so silly, we couldn’t finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces."

"Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for," he added.

And Rogen and Segel aren't the only ones with awkward audition stories.

Here are five other actors who have shared their worst audition ever.

Chris Evans' audition for Gone Baby Gone.

Even Chris Evans knows how nervous it can be meeting a famous actor.

The Captain America star had an embarrassing moment when he met Ben Affleck while auditioning for his 2007 movie, Gone Baby Gone.

"I walked in and I'm walking down the halls looking for this room, and as I passed a room I heard 'There he is.' In my head I was like, 'That's Ben,'" he told Backstage.

"I turned around and it was, and for some reason I instantly was nervous. I went in and shook his hand, and the first thing I said was 'Hey, how ya doing — am I gonna be okay where I parked?' And he said, 'Where'd you park?' And I said, 'At one of the meters.' And he said, 'Did you put money in it?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And he said, 'I think you'll be all right.'"

"From that moment, I just wanted to get the f**k out of the room. I just wanted to be anywhere but there. I sat down with my heart beating out of my chest; I was so mortified that I started this meeting off that way. I started giving him one-word answers... 'So, what was your last movie like?' 'Good.' 'What was it like to work with Danny Boyle?' 'Good.' I just wanted to get out of there. It was horrible, a complete disaster."

Unsurprising, Evans did not get the part.

Emma Stone's audition for All That.

Emma Stone was just 12 years old when she missed out on an audition for the Nickelodeon series All That.

The La La Land actress didn't know she had to prepare characters for the audition, so she had to make some up on the spot. And things didn't exactly go so well.

"I remember that one was a cheerleader that couldn’t spell what she was cheering," she told Jimmy Fallon.

"And then there was another one that was actually pretty nuts: A babysitter who is possessed. So as she’s reading books to the kids, she’ll go like 'Goldilocks and the [sudden deep voice] THREE BEARS'."

Eddie Redmayne's auditions for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Hobbit.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne didn't land the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens thanks to the "ridiculous" voice he put on during the audition.

"With films that top secret, they don't give you the actual lines. So they give you a scene from Pride and Prejudice, but then they tell you're auditioning for the baddie. So if you're me, you then put some ridiculous voice on," Redmayne told Uproxxx.

The Fantastic Beasts actor shared that he tried to put on Darth Vader's voice when reading the lines.

"After like 10 shots [the casting director's] like, 'You got anything else?' I was like, 'No'."

Redmayne did the same when he auditioned for Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the 39-year-old said he tried to copy Ian Holm from The Lord of the Rings.

"I thought I was being brave, you know," he said.

"Before the word 'Baggins' had even come out of my mouth, [the casting director] said 'No, no, no! Own voice! Own voice!'"

Suffice to say, he did not get a call back.

Ryan Reynolds' audition history.

Ryan Reynolds bombed at an audition when he was asked to sing.

"I was never a great auditioner. But I had one where I had to sing, and I'm a nervous singer," he told Taraji P. Henson during the Variety Studios: Actors on Actors series.

"I'm one of those people that… you know when you're in the shower, and you're like, 'This is pretty good?' But once I get out into the real world, it's just like my voice turns into a hammer that hits everybody in the face. So I did an audition where I had to sing, and it was pretty bad."

"It's one of those auditions that was so bad that I look back and I think, 'What if that tape surfaces at some point? That'll be the death of me.' Yeah. That was pretty awful."

Jennifer Garner's audition history.

When Jennifer Garner started auditing for roles, she was told to wear the same outfit to her first audition and call back, so the casting director could recognise her.

So when she auditioned for a role in an Edward Burns film, she followed the same advice. Only the rule didn't apply for this audition.

"I did the audition and then I got a call back. So I though cool I'll definitely wear that little mini navy skirt and the white t-shirt again... So I went back for the second audition and I wore the same thing," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I went back a third time and I wore the same thing again. Then I went back a fourth time and I wore the same thing again... meanwhile it hasn't been washed."

Eventually casting told her agent, "We do want to bring Jennifer back... but does she have any other clothes?"

"I didn’t get the job," said Garner.

