This is what a Christian mummy blogger's wife looks like.

Abby Wambach is a former professional soccer player. She’s represented the US at the Olympics, in FIFA World Cups, and is regarded as one of the greatest female football players of all time.

Glennon Doyle Melton is seemingly the polar opposite.

She is a “Christian mummy blogger”, also in the US. The author of books such as Love Warrior and Carry on, Warrior. She is the creator of online religious parenting community Momastery and the founder of Together Rising, a non-for-profit organisation for women and children.

On Sunday, the pair were married.

Melton, 41, was in white. She wore a beaded dress and a silver bracelet. Wambach, 36, was in a white suit with a red velvet jacket.

“When I fell in love with Abby, I was scared,” Melton posted to social media yesterday, alongside a photo of the pair at their wedding reception.

“I thought that my fear might be bigger than my courage, and that because of that size difference, I might miss out on my chance at happiness.”

“I have lived a long while learning from pain and God, it’s been a good teacher. I’m forty one, now. And I’m graduating to joy. I choose joy.”

Wambach also shared her happiness, but did so through… clothing.

A photograph before the ceremony shows the retired athlete in a hoodie that reads: “Christian Mommmy Blogger’s Wife”.

The pair announced their relationship via Facebook at the end of last year. Melton said it was “time to take a different type of leadership”.

“What the world needs – in order to grow, in order to relax, in order to find peace, in order to become brave – is to watch one woman at a time live her truth without asking for permission or offering explanation,” she told her followers.

“The most revolutionary thing a woman can do is not explain herself.”