'A bartender recognised me.' Abbie Chatfield details her first sex-party experience.

We've just kicked off a brand new year and already, Abbie Chatfield is trying new things.

On her podcast, It's A Lot, she shared her recent experience going to a sex club to embrace her bisexuality and try to initiate intimacy with someone queer.

"This was my first effort at being more queer and breaking my seal," she said.

She started at pre-drinks with a friend, where she said she was already feeling a little out of her depth. "I was very nervous. What does one wear to a sex party? I don't know," the FBoy Island host pondered.

"Do I bring vibrators or toys, or do I not? I brought a vibrator."

Opting to wear a silk halter-neck two-piece outfit with a leather bra and crotchless underwear, Abbie headed off to the party. After she put her belongings in a locker, The Masked Singer panelist went inside.

"I walked in and a bartender recognised me," Abbie said, adding that being identified quickly killed the vibe.

"It wasn't conducive to horniness. It was fine, like, she didn't mean to do it but I was like [singing], 'I'm not going to be f**king any one tonight because my pussy is now [slurp sound] dried.'"

Watch Abbie discuss the awkward moment here. Post continues after video.

﻿

Abbie did stay for a bit longer after the awkward encounter, to have a dance with her mates and explore. "There were three levels: downstairs was like a dungeon, which was pants on – you can have titties out, but pants on," she said.

"[In the dungeon] people are getting smacked in a consensual way. It was fun, but I turned into a virgin. I was so nervous, I didn't think I'd be so frigid and prudish – like, not judging anyone, but just overwhelmed and overstimulated."

Chatfield looked around to scope out what was happening on each level of the sex club. "Upstairs it was a free-for-all... in a good way," she said. "Everyone ran to the orgy room and they all started f**king.

"The orgies begin with couples having sex – people who are already sleeping together, or dating each other, or came with their play partners."

Abbie said she felt weird joining the orgy when people already seemed to be coupled up. And then came another problem: she continued to get recognised throughout the evening. Which has gotta be... awkward.

"At this point, I had been recognised four times. They saw me, they had a shocked face and knew it was inappropriate to say anything, so they kept walking, but I still knew they knew who I was."

Given she's one of the most booked and busiest women in the Australian entertainment industry, we're kind of not surprised.

Abbie Chatfield on The Masked Singer. Image: 10Play.

Later in the podcast, The Bachelor runner-up shared details of a past encounter that has made her wary of people who are aware of her fame when she's out and about. "I got with a girl once and she turned around and said, 'I just got with Abbie Chatfield' to her friend. It's all a bit yuck."

Chatfield also opened up about a bad experience she had in Amsterdam when she was 20 that's made her hesitant to approach women. "I was with this random girl all night at this club. I thought we were flirting and then I tried to kiss her and she shoved me.

"I probably should have asked for consent but I just leaned in to kiss her – I didn't grab her. Anyways, she said, 'What the f**k are you doing, you f**king lesbian?!'" Abbie recalled.

"I'm just a bit traumatised from that."

After dipping her toes into the sex club scene, the podcaster said she would be keen to try again – but she'll hide her identity next time.

"I think I'll go back but maybe wearing a gimp mask. Or with a wig on and sunglasses... in a hot way, like, 'Who is she?' way. And I'd probably only go with someone I've had sex with."

Chatfield has been living her best single life since she ended her year-long open relationship with The Bachelorette's Konrad Bien-Stephen in August 2022.

Feature Image: Instagram/@abbiechatfield.

Do you enjoy a weekend away or a trip interstate? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.