"Go for a walk at night." Women share what they would do in a world without men for 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, it is estimated that more than one in three women worldwide have experienced physical violence (sexual or non-sexual in nature) at the hands of a man.

So really, it's no surprise that we, as women, navigate our lives with an element of unease. Whether it be walking a longer route home at night to avoid quiet backstreets or dressing to avoid harassment.

Watch: Women and Violence - The hidden numbers. Post continues below.

So when a question asked back in 2018 by feminist next door, Em Razz, resurfaced on TikTok and Twitter this week — "What would you do in a world without men for 24 hours?" — it's little wonder that... Women. Had. Feelings.

We've compiled responses from all over the internet that articulate the fears women face every single day.

"Go on walks at night."

"Dance around town at 3am without fearing for my life."

"I would blast music through both of my airpods, wear a tube top and mini skirt, and go for a walk late at night."

Many women would act and dress however they wanted:

Others wrote:

"Wear an actual bathing suit and go to the beach."

"Be confident on social media."

"Wear whatever I want and feel safe doing it."

"A massive picnic with my girls late at night and sleep under the stars."

"Live how I want to live."

"Feel safe."

What would you do in a world without men for 24 hours? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty