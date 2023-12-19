'I’m on a 9-month world cruise. Yep, 9 months. Here’s exactly what I’ve brought with me.'

If you're not obsessing over the nine-month cruise that's happening right now, you're missing out.

Sure, I only discovered it a few hours ago, but it's now the only thing I'm thinking about.

You may be wondering: what on earth am I on about? Fair question.

This month, Royal Caribbean Cruises has begun its nine-month voyage around the world.

Passengers will stop at 65 countries across seven continents in 274 days, beginning in Florida before cruising down to Barbados, Hawaii, Sydney, up to China, India, Egypt, throughout Europe, on to New York, before ending back in Florida, and obviously stopping at all the major cities along the way.

I'm tired just typing that.

Passengers have started sharing their experiences, which has birthed a whole new genre of TikTok: #worldcruisetok.

Users have become fascinated with everything that goes into joining a cruise that will last for almost an entire year – or an entire pregnancy - living in close quarters on a big boat. Hard pass, but you do you!

Several passengers have become TikTok celebrities already for sharing their cruise vlogs. For instance, one cruiser Angie Linderman has shared what she packed and her room setup, racking up over four million views.

The video is a perfect example of when a type A person has the chance to flaunt their obsessive tendencies.And I'm here for it.

Hanging on her door for easy access, Angie has sunglasses, a tote bag, water bottle, and games. Then on the bathroom door, she has 'miscellaneous' stuff like bug spray and sunscreen.

In her closet, you'll find at least 10 pairs of different shoes, including runners.

As someone who takes 10 pairs of shoes just to go on a weekend away, this feels very reasonable.

Inside the dresser, she has stored skincare, office staples, makeup, and hair tools and accessories. Angie has hanging pouches for jewellery and electronic cables. Hanging from wall hooks, you'll find four hats, an umbrella, along with fins and a snorkel stored under her coffee table.

In another room tour, Little Rat Brain (I have questions about her chosen username, but I digress) showed off her decorated interior cabin, which includes a plant wall to introduce a "touch of nature".

So what does this world cruise cost?

Well it's... bloody expensive.

Depending on the room choice, the cruise will cost between $60,000US and $100,000US per person, which translates to between $90,000 and $150,000AUD per person.

One TikToker shared that she paid $70,000US (around $100,000AUD) per person for a room with a balcony, with the package including business flights, transportation from airport, all food and drinks, WiFi and laundry services, along with the excursions to the 'seven wonders of the world'.

But if you can rent out your place and have a spare $90k laying around (must be nice) then go off!

We might not be there, but we're sure as hell going to follow every moment from the comfort of our own homes.

Feature image: TikTok/@@angielinderman.