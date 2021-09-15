The 15 funniest memes from this year's chaotic Met Gala.

This year's Met Gala is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Monday, a bunch of celebs in outrageous outfits gathered for the biggest night in fashion. And it's exactly what we all need right now.

This year, the theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', which to some screamed 'green robot baby' and 'black morph suit'... because duh.

Listen to this episode of The Spill, where hosts Laura and Kee recap the Met Gala. Post continues after podcast.

Of course, the internet naturally lost its mind and the memes came flooding in.

So we decided to round up the best ones for you.

Here are the 15 funniest memes to come out of this year's chaotic Met Gala (which we can mostly thank Kim Kardashian for).

Enjoy.

Feature Image: Instagram@nocontextkathandkim + Twitter@zaynsf**kbot/@PandaWalksAlot