teens

If you were a teen in the 00s, here are 19 horrific things you definitely wore.

Warning: This post contains images of horrific fashion items you definitely wore in the 2000s. Some readers may find them disturbing.

Hello and welcome to the noughties fashion recap of your teenage nightmares.

Today, we’re here to remember the particularly heinous clothes, shoes and accessories that filtered down from celeb red carpets and made us feel like the coolest, flyest, hottest human beings on the planet.

Side note – here’s how the different horoscopes are terrorising others on work video meetings, is yours accurate? Post continues after video.

Regardless of where you grew up or what school you went to in the 2000s, everyone’s teenage years were defined by a few key trends or clothes/accessories that you simply had to own or you would become a social pariah. It was that dramatic.

Maybe you wore them on casual days in Year 10. Or on the floor of the club on your 19th birthday. And maybe, just maybe, you’ve still got something on this list tucked away in your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for the 19 2000s fashion trends you 100 per cent wore, because we could all do with a laugh.

1. Capri jeans.

2. Argyle sweaters.

3. This American Apparel skater dress.

4. A ridiculously impractical sequin dress or top.

5. Dresses with jeans.

6. A very tiny vest.

7. These heels of death.

8. Corset tops, with or without a white shirt underneath.

9. All the scarves.

10. A wide belt, worn high-waisted.

11. Furry jackets.

12. Long tunics over jeans.

13. Chunky necklaces.

14. Graphic tees.

15. Tiered miniskirts.

16. These Jeffrey Campbell boots.

17. A-line miniskirts.

18. Cardigans.

19. A newsboy hat.

Feature image: American Apparel/Jeffrey Campbell.

What did you wear in the noughties? Tell us about your regrettable fashion choices in the comments below!

Top Comments

swanmove 2 months ago
On the whole, Noughties fashion was quite tasteful comparitively - remembering the hideous fashions choices I made in the 80s and 90s...
But, 2 things spring to mind when I think about the questionable fashion choices I made in the Noughties :
Teaming pink and red together, and, Velour tracksuits...
I genuinely believed at the time that these fashion styles were the bomb, and adorned said attire with deluded confidence and aplomb....
That's what I love about succumbing to fashion fads - sanctioned permission to temporarily lose your mind !
sara78 2 months ago 1 upvotes
What's wrong with capri jeans? I still wear them. I still love graphic t-shirts too. I used to wear the tiered mini skirts but thankfully grew out of those. To me graphic tees are timeless.
MORE COMMENTS